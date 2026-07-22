Can Economic Growth Boost PNW Stock's Long-Term Earnings Prospects?

Pinnacle West Capital PNW benefits from robust economic growth across its service territory, driven by population growth and rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing, data centers and other industrial facilities. These trends support customer growth, boost electricity demand, drive infrastructure investments and expand the regulated rate base.



PNW projects 1.5-2.5% retail customer growth and 4-6% weather-normalized sales growth in 2026. Demand from new manufacturing facilities and several large data centers is expected to contribute 3-5% in 2026 and support 5-7% annual sales growth through 2030. The company has secured nearly 4.5 gigawatts of committed extra high-load customer demand, primarily from data centers and large manufacturers.



The expansion of TSMC's fabrication facilities and increasing investments from semiconductor suppliers across Arizona are driving higher industrial power demand. Rising industrial activity should boost electricity demand and support PNW's long-term earnings growth.



To meet rising electricity demand, PNW continues to expand its infrastructure. Pinnacle West Capital plans to invest $7.95 billion between 2026 and 2028 in generation, transmission and distribution assets to improve reliability and cater to rising demand across its service region. PNW also maintains its 2026 earnings guidance of $4.55-$4.75 per share, indicating confidence in continued demand growth. Construction has started on the Redhawk expansion, which will add approximately 400 megawatts of natural gas capacity, while the company advances the Desert Sun project and evaluates additional generation resources for 2029-2031.



Strong economic expansion, rising industrial electricity demand and disciplined capital investments position PNW to deliver sustainable earnings growth and create long-term value for shareholders.

Economic Expansion Fuels Long-Term Utility Growth

Utilities benefit from economic growth as expanding businesses, industries, data centers and electric vehicle adoption increase electricity demand. This supports utility investments, generates fresh demand for utility services, drives earnings growth and creates long-term shareholder value.



Evergy EVRG is benefiting from expanding economic activity across Kansas and Missouri. Rising investments in data centers, advanced manufacturing and commercial projects support long-term rate-base and earnings growth.



PPL Corporation PPL benefits from growing economic activity across Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Expanding data center and industrial investments are driving electricity demand, supporting rate-base expansion and long-term earnings growth.

The Zacks Rundown on PNW

PNW’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a decrease of 6.34% and an increase of 17.60%, respectively, year over year.



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PNW’s Dividend Yield

PNW currently offers a 3.45% dividend yield, exceeding the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry's 3.02% average over the past year.



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PNW’s Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, Pinnacle West Capital shares have risen 14.1% compared with the industry’s 4.6% growth.



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PNW’s Zacks Rank

PNW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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