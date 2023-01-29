Can Earnings Recharge Electric Vehicle Stocks?

Editor's note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don't have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

It’s been a mixed bag for the electric and self-driving vehicle businesses. Industry bellwether Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently, cutting prices on its electric vehicle (EV) models clearly signals falling demand. On the other hand, Chinese high-end EV manufacturer NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited recently announced a five-year agreement to create a new battery supply system and team up on other initiatives.

Upcoming earnings reports, however, from Tesla and other leaders in the innovative sector are what may really set the tone for early 2023. In recent months, the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index* has been searching for direction after a decline, much like the overall market.

Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index (9/16/22–1/16/23)

Source: Indxx Indices.

Key Earnings Reports to Watch: Tesla and NIO

Telsa is the largest stock in the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index at about 10% of the benchmark as of Decemebr 31, 2022. It’s been a rough several months for the closely watched stock and the latest quarter’s deliveries came in lower than expected. There are lingering worries that CEO Elon Musk is distracted by also holding the reins at Twitter, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR), although there are expectations he could soon name a new Twitter CEO. That could be another potential catalyst for Tesla shares.

Tesla is expected to release quarterly earnings after the markets close on January 25. In particular, investors will be looking for any color on Tesla’s recent price cuts and what it means for EV demand amid signs the economy is slowing.

NIO, the second-largest stock in the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index, is expected to release quarterly results in March. It’s been a long decline for shares of the Chinese luxury EV manufacturer. The stock peaked in early 2021 and is down more than 60% the past 12 months. The question is whether the bad news has already been priced in and if NIO and the broader EV sector are set for a rebound.

When NIO releases quarterly results, investors will be looking for potential improvement from easing Chinese COVID restrictions and supply chain disruptions. Investors will also be looking for details on the five-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology the companies recently announced.

Trading the Bull Case for Electric and Self-Driving Vehicles

Traders looking to play potential upside in the high-growth sector with leverage can do it with Direxion’s Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV). The ETF is one way to play a recovery in the EV sector and its related industries if upcoming quarterly earnings reports top expectations. The stocks also tend to be highly cyclical, so any improvement in the economic picture could provide a tailwind.

EVAV seeks daily investment results of 200%, before fees and expenses, of the performance of the Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index.

Just Want to Trade Tesla?

Tesla bulls may consider opportunities in Direxion’s Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: TSLL), which seeks to track 150%, before fees and eTesla bulls may consider opportunities in Direxion’s Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (Ticker: TSLL), which seeks to track 150%, before fees and expenses, of the daily performance of Tesla, Inc. common stock. For traders that are bearish on Tesla’s short-term prospects, Direxion offers a Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: TSLS), which seeks to track 100% of the inverse (or opposite), before fees and expenses, of the daily performance of Tesla, Inc. common stock.

Originally published 24 January 2023.

*Definitions

The Indxx US Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index is designed to track the performance of companies that are likely to disrupt an existing transportation market and bring new and cleaner modes of transportation such as Electric and Autonomous vehicles.

