Can Dynamics 365 Growth Unlock Further Upside for Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft’s MSFT Dynamics 365 platform is evolving into a more meaningful contributor to incremental revenue growth, supported by sustained enterprise demand and deeper integration of AI across business applications. The suite continues to see steady adoption across sales, finance and customer service workflows, reinforcing its role within the high-margin Productivity and Business Processes segment while strengthening Microsoft's overall revenue mix.



A key catalyst is consistent expansion across Dynamics 365 workloads, driven by rising adoption of cloud-based ERP and CRM solutions. The platform benefits from Microsoft's ability to unify enterprise data, productivity tools and cloud infrastructure, enabling efficient operations. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Dynamics 365 revenues grew 19% year over year and 17% in constant currency, reflecting broad-based demand across industries and reinforcing its position as a durable growth engine.



Momentum is being supported by AI-powered agents embedded across the full Dynamics 365 suite, automating high-value enterprise processes spanning financial operations, customer service and sales pipeline management. Enterprises are deploying these capabilities at scale, with use cases ranging from automated customer knowledge management in financial services to AI-driven lead qualification in industrial operations. The rollout of Agent 365, with integration partners including Adobe, Databricks, SAP, ServiceNow and Workday, is further expanding the platform's commercial ecosystem and positioning Dynamics 365 as a foundational layer of enterprise AI infrastructure.



However, competitive intensity in enterprise applications and potential moderation in IT spending could create near-term variability. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's first-quarter Dynamics product and cloud service revenues is pegged at $2.26 billion, up 17.11% year over year, indicating sustained momentum. The pace at which AI-led capabilities translate into deeper enterprise adoption will remain central to Dynamics 365's ability to drive incremental upside for Microsoft's broader growth trajectory.

MSFT’s Competitive Positioning

Oracle ORCL and Salesforce CRM remain Microsoft’s closest competitors in enterprise business applications.



Oracle is strengthening its Fusion Cloud suite with AI-driven workflows across finance and supply chain, directly competing with Dynamics 365’s ERP capabilities. Salesforce is advancing its Agentforce platform, deploying AI agents across sales, service and commerce, with a strong focus on CRM-led transformation. While Salesforce’s approach is more front-office focused, Oracle offers broader ERP depth. Microsoft differentiates through tighter integration across cloud, productivity and data layers, positioning Dynamics 365 as a more unified enterprise platform.



MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have lost 30.7% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry's decline of 7.2% but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 34.4%.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 7.35X compared with the industry’s 6.16X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.10 per share. The estimate indicates 25.37% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.