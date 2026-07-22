Can Dycom Connect AI, Data Centers and Fiber Into One Growth Story?

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY appears increasingly well-positioned to benefit from the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data center expansion and fiber infrastructure spending. The rapid growth of AI workloads is intensifying demand for data center capacity, while hyperscalers and other customers continue investing in the networks needed to connect these facilities with businesses and homes.



Dycom's latest results highlight the strength of this opportunity. Fiscal 2027 first-quarter contract revenues jumped 56.1% year over year to $1.96 billion, while organic growth was 24.7%. Total backlog reached a record $11.9 billion, up 46.5%, with a 2.2x book-to-bill ratio. Customers are also extending contract durations to secure Dycom's skilled workforce, providing greater visibility into future growth.



The Communications segment remains a key beneficiary of fiber-to-the-home, long-haul and middle-mile infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, Building Systems is expanding its role in the data center ecosystem. Power Solutions delivered strong first-quarter performance, and DY’s pending $275 million acquisition of National Technology Integrators is expected to add structured cabling, security and advanced audiovisual capabilities.



The strategy could create a more comprehensive offering spanning data center racks, electrical systems, fiber networks and connections to businesses and homes. Management's raised fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $7.38-$7.65 billion further reflects confidence in the demand environment.



With AI and data center investment accelerating alongside fiber deployments, Dycom's expanding capabilities, record backlog and strategic M&A could position it to capture a larger share of America's digital infrastructure buildout.

Dycom, Quanta and Sterling: Is AI Fueling a Backlog Bonanza?

Dycom is well-positioned to benefit from surging demand for AI-driven data centers, power infrastructure and fiber connectivity, alongside other market peers like Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL.



Quanta offers broader exposure to the power grid and energy infrastructure needed to support data center growth, while its diversified platform benefits from rising electricity demand. Sterling, meanwhile, is positioned to capitalize on data center site development and digital infrastructure construction, with backlog growth providing visibility into future projects.



Dycom stands out for its record $11.9 billion backlog and 2.2x book-to-bill ratio, supported by robust fiber-to-the-home, long-haul and middle-mile demand. Its expansion into data center electrical work through Power Solutions and the pending National Technology Integrators acquisition strengthens its end-to-end digital infrastructure capabilities. While all three companies have strong secular tailwinds, DY’s combination of fiber exposure, expanding data center capabilities and record backlog gives it a compelling growth profile as AI infrastructure investment accelerates.

DY Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this specialty contracting firm have gained 15% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DY stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.45, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors Dycom

Dycom’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have trended upward over the past 60 days to $16.35 per share and $19.95 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 36.6% and 22%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dycom stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.