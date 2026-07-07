Can Dutch Bros' 74% Rewards Penetration Drive Faster Traffic Growth?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS has steadily transformed its digital rewards platform into one of its strongest competitive advantages. During the first quarter of 2026, 74% of all transactions were made by Dutch Rewards members, highlighting how deeply the loyalty program has become embedded in customer behavior. Rather than simply rewarding repeat visits, the platform is increasingly serving as a growth engine that drives frequency, supports new product launches, enhances marketing efficiency and encourages higher customer engagement.



A loyalty program is most valuable when it increases customer visits rather than merely rewarding existing purchases. Dutch Bros appears to be achieving that objective. During the first quarter, system same-shop transactions increased 5.1%, marking the company's seventh consecutive quarter of transaction growth. System same-shop sales rose 8.3%, while company-operated same-shop sales increased 10.6%. Unlike many restaurant companies that continue relying heavily on pricing, Dutch Bros generated healthy transaction growth alongside moderate ticket expansion, indicating that more customers are visiting its shops rather than simply paying higher prices.



Management credited the momentum to stronger customer engagement and rising Dutch Rewards adoption. The app gives Dutch Bros better visibility into purchase frequency, favorite beverages, seasonal demand and regional trends. These insights help the company personalize offers, target limited-time beverages to the right customers and support food promotions more effectively. Higher digital engagement also creates opportunities to launch new beverages more efficiently, promote food offerings and communicate seasonal campaigns without significantly increasing marketing expenses. As the rewards ecosystem expands, customer acquisition costs could decline while repeat visitation continues improving.



The loyalty platform becomes even more valuable as Dutch Bros continues opening new locations. The company finished the first quarter with 1,177 shops after opening 41 new stores during the quarter and now expects to open at least 185 new shops during 2026. Management also raised its full-year outlook, projecting revenues between $2.05 billion and $2.08 billion and same-shop sales growth of approximately 4-6%.



Dutch Bros' 74% rewards penetration represents far more than a loyalty statistic. It reflects an increasingly data-driven customer ecosystem that supports repeat visits, personalized marketing and more efficient expansion into new markets. The company's recent transaction growth suggests the strategy is already delivering tangible benefits. If Dutch Bros continues combining strong rewards engagement with disciplined new-store expansion, menu innovation and effective digital marketing, its loyalty platform could remain an important catalyst for sustaining faster traffic growth over the coming years.

Rewards Programs Become a Key Competitive Battleground

Dutch Bros' success in driving 74% of transactions through its Dutch Rewards program reflects a broader industry trend, with peers like Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Shake Shack Inc. SHAK increasingly investing in digital ecosystems to boost customer frequency, personalization and long-term loyalty.



Starbucks continues to strengthen its Rewards platform as part of its "Back to Starbucks" strategy. SBUX reported a record 35.6 million active U.S. Rewards members in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and introduced new redemption options and personalized benefits to encourage more frequent visits. Management noted that the redesigned program is already increasing customer engagement and visit frequency, positioning Rewards as a key growth engine rather than simply a discount program.



Shake Shack is also expanding its digital engagement strategy. While the company has yet to launch its loyalty program, management plans to introduce it later in 2026 as part of its broader Project Catalyst initiative. The platform is designed to deepen guest engagement, improve retention and increase lifetime value through personalized experiences rather than points-based discounts, while SHAK’s growing digital customer base provides the data needed to support targeted marketing.



Against this backdrop, Dutch Bros appears well positioned with an already mature rewards ecosystem. With nearly three-fourths of transactions flowing through Dutch Rewards, the company has built a sizable base for personalized marketing, product launches and customer retention.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have gained 22.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 0.4%.

BROS Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Dutch Bros stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.13, above the industry’s average of 3.41.

BROS’ P/s Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year uptick of 22.4%. EPS estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of BROS Stock



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Dutch Bros currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.