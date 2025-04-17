Can Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Dundee Precious Metals, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.43 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +138.89% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dundee Precious Metals has increased 18.6% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.62 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +25.58%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Dundee Precious Metals, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 6.57%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Dundee Precious Metals earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Dundee Precious Metals have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 10.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

