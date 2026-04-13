Can Duke Energy's Renewable Push Boost Its Long-Term Growth Outlook?

Duke Energy’s DUK renewable energy portfolio plays an important role in strengthening both its operational performance and long-term growth outlook. By integrating renewable sources, such as solar and wind, into its energy mix, DUK improves grid reliability and resilience.



DUK currently expects to spend capital worth $200-$220 billion over the next decade, a major portion of which will go to the clean energy transition. Of this, the company intends to spend approximately $103 billion during the 2026-2030 period.



Duke Energy plans to add 4,000 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity annually in the Carolinas starting in 2027, along with an additional 900 MW per year in Florida. In the Carolinas, Duke Energy currently plans to bring 5,600 MW of battery energy storage into service by 2034. As part of this order, Duke Energy also plans to bring 1,200 MW of onshore wind capacity into service by 2033, while targeting 800-1,100 MW of offshore wind by 2034 and 2,200-2,400 MW by 2035. These robust renewable capacity expansion plans should enable the company to further strengthen its footprint in the growing clean energy market.



To further expand its renewable portfolio, the company has been focusing on the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. DUK has more than 600 EVs in its fleet, including over 220 on-road vehicles.



Duke Energy’s renewable strategy is not just about sustainability — it’s a core driver of reliability, regulatory alignment and sustained financial performance.

Renewables Drive the Next Wave of Utility Growth

Along with Duke Energy, several major U.S. utility companies are also benefiting significantly from expanding their renewable energy portfolios, as discussed below.



NextEra Energy NEE expects to add 76.6.5-107.6 gigawatt (GW) of new renewables in 2026-2032 to the generation portfolio via clean energy investments.



Dominion Energy’s D long-term objective is to have more battery storage, solar, hydro and wind (offshore as well as onshore) projects by 2036 and increase the renewable energy capacity by more than 15% per year, on average, over the next 15 years.

DUK’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 6.18% and 6.54%, respectively, year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK Stock Trading at a Premium

DUK is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 19.31X compared with the industry average of 17.14X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 11% compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUK’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.