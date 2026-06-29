Can Duke Energy's Investment Plan Deliver Years of Earnings Growth?

Duke Energy DUK is entering one of the largest capital investment cycles in its history, positioning itself to benefit from rising electricity demand while maintaining relatively predictable cash flows.



Duke Energy plans to invest approximately $103 billion between 2026 and 2030 to modernize its regulated electric and gas utilities, expand generation capacity, strengthen grid reliability and meet accelerating electricity demand. Management reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-$6.80 and a 5-7% adjusted EPS growth rate projection through 2030, with confidence to earn in the top half of the range beginning in 2028. The company reaffirmed its 2026 capital expenditure outlook of approximately $17.75 billion, with year-to-date spending totaling $4.19 billion as of March 31, 2026.



Duke Energy continues to see increasing demand from large commercial and industrial customers, particularly data centers, advanced manufacturing facilities and economic development projects across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana and other service territories. Management expects these trends to remain an important driver of load growth over the coming decade.



DUK is simultaneously executing a balanced energy transition strategy. Rather than relying on a single technology, the company is expanding renewable generation, investing in battery storage, upgrading natural gas assets and exploring advanced nuclear technologies.



Although regulatory approvals and interest rates remain important factors to monitor, Duke Energy's predominantly regulated business model provides unusually strong earnings visibility. As capital investments are placed into service and incorporated into the regulated asset base, they create opportunities for steady earnings growth while supporting the company's long-standing commitment to dividend increases.

Utilities With Multi-Billion-Dollar Capital Investment Plans

Along with Duke Energy, several other utilities are also pursuing similar long-term investment strategies, as discussed below:



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE aims to invest nearly $94.2 billion in the 2026-2030 period. Its unit, Florida Power & Light Company, plans to invest nearly $57.38 billion during 2026-2030 to develop new generation units, add new transmission and distribution units, and strengthen existing operations.



Dominion Energy, Inc. D has a well-chalked-out long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. The company plans to invest $11.4 billion in 2026 and nearly $65 billion during the 2026-2030 period to further strengthen its operations.

DUK’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 6.34% and 6.49%, respectively, year over year.



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DUK Stock Trading at a Premium

DUK is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 18.56X compared with the industry average of 16.29X.



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DUK Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, the company’s shares have risen 9.3% compared with the industry’s 10.7% growth.



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DUK’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.