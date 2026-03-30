Can DRDGOLD Sustain Output Amid Operational Headwinds?

DRDGOLD Limited DRD delivered solid operational performance for the first half of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 31, 2025). The company produced 2,337 kilograms of gold (75,136 ounces), reflecting a 9% year-over-year decline from 2,564 kilograms (82,434 ounces) in the first half of fiscal 2025.

Production was driven by the company’s two core tailings retreatment operations — Ergo Mining Proprietary Limited and Far West Gold Recoveries Proprietary Limited (FWGR) — with Ergo producing approximately 1,683 kilograms of gold and FWGR contributing about 654 kilograms.

The year-over-year decline in group production can be mainly attributed to lower recovery yields and reduced throughput. Throughput was affected by heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions during November and December. Lower production was partly due to the depletion of higher-grade material at the base of Driefontein 5 and the subsequent processing of lower-grade material from Driefontein 3 at FWGR.

Among peers, AngloGold Ashanti plc AU delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance in 2025 with production of about 799,000 ounces. Growth came from stronger output at key operations and improved grades. The full-quarter contribution from the Sukari mine supported volumes.

AngloGold benefited from better processing efficiency and steady output across its asset base. It expects 2026 production to range between 2.8 million ounces and 3.17 million ounces.

Gold Fields Limited GFI closed fourth-quarter 2025 on a strong note, with attributable gold-equivalent production of 681,000 ounces, supported by the ramp-up of Salares Norte and steady core asset performance. Higher realized gold prices of approximately $4,184 per ounce further boosted results.

Gold Fields expects 2026 production to remain in the range of 2.4-2.6 million ounces, with continued support from its diversified asset base. The company is focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and advancing key growth projects.

The Zacks Rundown for DRD

Shares of DRD have popped 81.5% in a year compared with its industry’s 83.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, DRD is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.94X, lower than the industry’s average of 3.92X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings implies growth and a decline of 894.41% and 19%, respectively, year over year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have been trending northward over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DRD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.