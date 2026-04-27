Can DRAM Business Momentum Further Boost LRCX's Systems Revenues?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX is seeing strong momentum in dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) sales, which could further lift its Systems segment revenues in the coming quarters. DRAM makers are investing heavily to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence (AI) servers, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), smartphones and data centers. Since LRCX supplies critical etch and deposition tools used in advanced memory production, this spending trend is important for its growth.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Lam Research’s Systems revenues grew 24% year over year and 11% sequentially to $3.73 billion. Memory accounted for 39% of systems revenues, rising from 34% in the prior quarter. More importantly, DRAM alone represented 27% of Systems revenues, up from 23% in the December quarter. Management also stated that DRAM revenues reached a record level during the third quarter, showing clear strength in this segment.

Lam Research is benefiting from customer migration to advanced 1c DRAM nodes and continued HBM capacity additions. These next-generation chips need more complex manufacturing steps, which increases demand for LRCX’s tools. The company noted that its Striker carbide solution is in huge demand from leading memory makers for bitline spacer applications, a key process in advanced DRAM scaling.

The company’s overall outlook remains encouraging. For the fourth quarter of 2026, Lam Research expects revenues of $6.6 billion at the midpoint, which would mark a 13% sequential increase. If DRAM customers continue expanding HBM output and ramping up DDR5 and LPDDR5 production, LRCX’s Systems business could gain further support. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Systems revenues in the fourth quarter is pegged at $4.09 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 18.9%.

LRCX’s Rivals in DRAM Equipment Market

Two major competitors to Lam Research in the DRAM equipment space are Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT and KLA Corporation KLAC. Both are well-positioned to benefit as memory makers expand DRAM and HBM capacity for AI workloads.

Applied Materials is Lam Research’s closest broad-based rival because it also sells deposition, materials engineering and packaging tools used in advanced DRAM production. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Applied Materials reported Semiconductor Systems revenues of $5.14 billion, with DRAM making up 34% of that segment. The company also said that it achieved record DRAM revenues, showing strong customer spending in memory.

KLA Corporation competes differently, focusing on inspection and metrology tools that help memory makers improve yields and reduce defects. As DRAM nodes become more complex and HBM stacks add more layers, chipmakers need more process control steps. This can support KLA Corporation’s demand even if equipment cycles fluctuate. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, memory accounted for 40% of the company’s Semiconductor Process Control segment revenues.

LRCX’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Lam Research have surged 274.2% over the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s growth of 121.8%.

LRCX One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Lam Research trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 33.59.

Lam Research Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 33.6% and 33%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.