Can Draganfly Capitalize on Surging Demand for Unmanned Systems?

Draganfly’s DPRO is benefiting from growing demand for unmanned systems, particularly drones and autonomous technologies. The company is positioning itself as a provider of both physical drone hardware and the intelligent software systems required for these operations.



The company’s growing participation in government and defense contracts is one reason it stands out as a beneficiary of this trend. Military and security organizations are increasingly relying on drones for reconnaissance, situational awareness, border monitoring and tactical support. Draganfly develops “mission-ready” systems, meaning its drones are designed to operate reliably in demanding real-world environments rather than as simple consumer devices. Securing government and defense-related contracts can help validate the company’s technology and create recurring revenue opportunities.



Draganfly's heavy-lift systems, including the Heavy Lift drone and the Commander 3XL platform, are explicitly purchased by major telecommunications companies (such as Fortune 50 firms) and emergency responders.



In the first quarter of 2026, the company was selected by the U.S. Army to supply Flex FPV (First Person View) drones and establish overseas on-site manufacturing facilities to accelerate deployment. Draganfly also secured partnerships to provide uncrewed systems and training to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command units.



This reflects continued demand for Draganfly’s FPV platforms across defense applications where rapidly deployable, adaptable, and mission-ready drone systems are increasingly being used to support training, operational readiness and tactical awareness.

Rising Military Demand Drives Growth in Unmanned Systems

The defense sector is experiencing growing demand for unmanned systems as military organizations invest in technologies that strengthen surveillance capabilities, boost operational preparedness and improve overall mission effectiveness.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS is strengthening its position in the defense technology market through its Unmanned Systems segment, which develops unmanned aerial, ground and seaborne platforms for modern military missions. The company continues to invest in unmanned platforms, propulsion technologies and related capabilities to strengthen this segment.



AeroVironment Inc. AVAV develops tactical uncrewed aircraft systems that are widely used by defense forces for reconnaissance, surveillance and precision strike missions.

DPRO Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies an increase of 52% year over year.



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DPRO Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, DPRO’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 1.03X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.42X.



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DPRO Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have lost 9% compared with the industry’s 7.9% decline.



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DPRO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.