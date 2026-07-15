Can Draganfly Capitalize on the Global Shift Toward Drone Automation?

Draganfly DPRO is steadily expanding beyond its defense business by positioning itself to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing trends in the drone industry — enterprise automation. As businesses look to improve productivity while lowering costs and enhancing worker safety, Draganfly's expanding portfolio of commercial drone solutions positions it well to capitalize on this long-term market trend.



Drone automation is transforming how enterprises inspect and manage critical assets. Instead of relying on labor-intensive and potentially hazardous manual inspections, organizations can use drones to collect high-resolution visual, thermal and mapping data more quickly, safely and cost-effectively.



Draganfly offers a diversified portfolio of drone platforms for industrial inspections, infrastructure monitoring, surveying, mapping, agriculture, emergency response, and public safety. Combined with AI-enabled software, advanced sensors, and mission-specific payloads, its solutions help customers improve asset management, maintenance planning, and operational efficiency.



Growing labor shortages are providing an additional tailwind for drone adoption. By enabling a single operator to inspect large facilities and hazardous environments more efficiently, drone automation improves productivity, enhances worker safety, and delivers meaningful cost savings.



Draganfly's commercial strategy is also supported by improving financial momentum. DPRO reported record first-quarter 2026 revenues of $2.31 million, up 49.4% year over year, driven primarily by product sales of $2.23 million, which increased 44.8% from the prior-year period’s level. The company also significantly strengthened its balance sheet through a successful capital raise, providing additional flexibility to invest in product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and commercial expansion as enterprise drone adoption continues to accelerate globally.

Drone Companies Benefiting From Enterprise Automation

Draganfly is not the only company benefiting from the growing adoption of drone automation across commercial industries.



AeroVironment AVAV has expanded its capabilities beyond defense into autonomous systems and intelligent unmanned technologies. The company's investments in AI-enabled autonomy and advanced robotics position it to benefit from rising demand for automated aerial operations across both government and commercial markets.



Ondas ONDS is building a specialized industrial drone business through its American Robotics subsidiary. The company focuses on fully autonomous drone systems designed for continuous inspection of critical infrastructure, rail networks, utilities, oil & gas facilities, and industrial assets.

DPRO Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies an increase of 48% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DPRO Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, DPRO’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 0.78X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.53X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DPRO Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, the company’s shares have lost 50.5% compared with the industry’s 11.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DPRO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.