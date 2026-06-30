Can Draganfly Benefit From North America's Drone Supply-Chain Shift?

One of Draganfly’s DPRO biggest competitive advantages is its portfolio of National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant drone platforms. The U.S. NDAA prohibits federal agencies from purchasing or operating drones manufactured by certain Chinese companies or containing restricted components due to cybersecurity and national security concerns. As a result, government agencies and contractors are actively seeking trusted alternatives that meet these procurement requirements.



Draganfly designs and manufactures drone systems that meet these compliance standards while serving defense, public safety, inspection, agriculture, and emergency response markets.



DPRO’s North American operations further strengthen its positioning. Unlike manufacturers that rely heavily on overseas supply chains, Draganfly has built manufacturing, engineering, and support capabilities within Canada while serving customers throughout the United States. This localized approach improves supply-chain resilience and shortens delivery timelines.



Federal, state, and local agencies are gradually replacing aging drone fleets that no longer meet evolving security standards. Critical infrastructure operators, utilities, energy companies, and public safety organizations are also placing greater emphasis on trusted drone suppliers that can provide secure hardware, software, and long-term technical support. As this replacement cycle unfolds, demand for NDAA-compliant drone platforms could continue growing over the next several years.



Draganfly's expanding defense relationships further reinforce this opportunity. During the first quarter of 2026, the company continued building momentum through collaborations with the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command while advancing AI-powered autonomous flight capabilities through its partnership with Palladyne AI. These developments not only validate the company's technology but also strengthen its credibility with future government and enterprise customers.

North American Drone Manufacturers Positioned to Benefit

Several North American drone manufacturers are leveraging domestic production and secure technologies to capture growing government demand.



AeroVironment AVAV remains one of the largest beneficiaries of U.S. defense spending, supplying tactical unmanned aircraft systems and loitering munitions to the Department of Defense and allied nations. Its long-standing military relationships provide a significant competitive advantage as defense budgets continue expanding.



Red Cat Holdings RCAT has positioned itself as a provider of U.S.-made drone systems for military and public safety applications. Through its expanding portfolio of NDAA-compliant platforms, the company aims to capture opportunities created by the Department of Defense's increasing preference for secure domestic suppliers.

DPRO Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies an increase of 48% year over year.



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DPRO Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, DPRO’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 0.88X, a discount to the industry’s average of 2.62X.



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DPRO Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 16.7% compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth.



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DPRO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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