Can DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (DOYU), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.13 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +333.33% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has increased 15% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.55 per share represents a change of +223.53% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 7.69%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 16% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

