Can Dollar General Stock Rebound? Here's the Biggest Warning Sign

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down the ongoing challenges Dollar General (NYSE: DG) faces, whether it's a buy, and the biggest warning sign the company needs to address.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 25, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 28, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 773% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 168% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.