Can Dollar General Corporation's (NYSE:DG) Stock Catch Up to Strong Fundamentals?

It is easy to overlook Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past month. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Dollar General's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dollar General is:

38% = US$2.3b ÷ US$6.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dollar General's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Dollar General has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 31% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Dollar General was able to see a decent net income growth of 15% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Dollar General's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:DG Past Earnings Growth July 28th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is DG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Dollar General Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Dollar General's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 16% (implying that it retains 84% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Dollar General is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 17% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Dollar General's future ROE will be 45% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Dollar General's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

