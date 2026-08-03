Can Dolby's Fiscal Q4 Growth Outlook Overcome Licensing Volatility?

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB expects a sharp fiscal fourth-quarter rebound after third-quarter revenues fell 3.3% year over year to $305 million. The guidance midpoint points to approximately 23% growth, creating a clear test of whether newer licensing opportunities can offset uneven foundational businesses.

The durability of that rebound will depend on content agreements, automotive volume and wearables, as well as how much revenue reflects contract timing rather than underlying adoption.

DLB's Fiscal Q4 Guide Signals a Sharp Rebound

Dolby forecasts fourth-quarter revenues of $362-$392 million, including licensing revenues of $335-$365 million. Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $1.13 and $1.28 per share.

The outlook represents a substantial sequential improvement from the third quarter. Management expects the video distribution program, higher Dolby Atmos units in automobiles and new device categories to provide the main growth support.

Dolby Laboratories Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dolby Laboratories price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dolby Laboratories Quote

Dolby's Meta Deal Strengthens Content Licensing

Meta joined Dolby's video distribution program across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, with a large agreement signed early in the fourth quarter. Alibaba also became a licensee, while the patent pool had 45 licensors less than a year after inception.

These wins advance Dolby's goal of generating 10% of total revenues from content partners by fiscal 2028. A broader content-licensing base could reduce dependence on foundational device audio, although the pace of additional agreements remains important.

DLB's Automotive Momentum Adds Volume Support

Dolby has announced agreements with more than 40 automakers, up from more than 20 at fiscal 2025-end. Higher Atmos units in vehicles are expected to contribute to fourth-quarter growth, while support through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay can make the format easier to demonstrate and use.

Xperi Inc. XPER is also expanding its automotive-media presence through DTS AutoStage, including an announced adoption by BYD. That activity reinforces the vehicle's growing role as an entertainment platform while underscoring competition for automaker relationships.

Dolby's Licensing Timing Clouds the Growth Signal

The projected rebound is not entirely volume-driven. Fourth-quarter guidance benefits from a large agreement signed early in the period and more back-end-loaded mobile minimum commitments, which can shift revenues between quarters.



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Recoveries, true-ups and royalty reporting create additional variability. Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS, a supplier of audio and high-performance mixed-signal solutions for mobile and consumer applications, provides another reference point for the device ecosystem, where shipment demand can influence revenue visibility.

DLB's Margin Outlook Improves the Earnings Setup

Dolby expects a fiscal 2026 non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 34%, representing about 100 basis points of year-over-year expansion. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin is projected near 90%.

The margin outlook could help convert content and automotive gains into earnings growth even if foundational audio remains uneven. Dolby also expects Atmos, Vision and imaging-patent revenues to rise roughly 15% in fiscal 2026, supporting a more favorable licensing mix.

Dolby's Missing Signals Keep the Event View Cautious

The fourth-quarter guide is meaningful, but its composition prevents treating the forecast as proof that licensing volatility has ended. Sustainable growth would require content and automotive contributions to extend beyond one quarter while device-related weakness stays contained.

DLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It has a VGM Score of B, Value Score of C, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. The Growth Score of B supports the growth profile, the Momentum Score of B points to relatively favorable timing and the VGM Score of B reflects a supportive combined profile. The Value Score of C is more balanced. Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank rather than override it, so the Rank keeps the near-term view cautious until execution provides firmer evidence.

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