Can Dogs Eat Strawberries? What You Should Know Before Giving Your Dog This Sweet Treat

Fresh fruits make an excellent healthy treat option for dogs, especially those who may be struggling with their weight.

Among the many fruits you can feed your dog, strawberries are one of the best options. Not only are they delicious, but they are low in calories but high in fiber and other nutrients.

Here’s a look at the many health benefits of giving your dog strawberries, and how to safely feed your dog strawberries.

Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?

Yes, dogs can eat strawberries.

“Dogs can eat strawberries in moderation,” says Dr. Jennifer Power, D.V.M., senior veterinarian at Small Door Vet, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast. “They are a safe and healthy treat for most dogs due to their low-calorie and high-nutrient content.”

When giving strawberries to a dog, it’s important pet parents remember that moderation is key.

Power adds that if you’re introducing strawberries to your dog’s diet for the first time, it’s best to offer just one or two berries at first to ensure their digestive system can handle the fruit.

“The high sugar content in strawberries can cause digestive upset and diarrhea in some dogs,” Power notes.

Also, owners should stick to fresh or frozen berries, says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover.

“I would strictly avoid any sweetened or syrupy versions,” Greenstein says.

Can Puppies Have Strawberries?

Puppies can also enjoy strawberries—but again, moderation is key.

A slice or two won’t hurt, but strawberry treats (or any treat, for that matter) should be a part of a healthy, and nutritious balanced diet to ensure your puppy is growing and developing properly.

However, Greenstein notes that while it isn’t dangerous to feed a small amount of strawberries to a puppy, “I’d advise sticking to their primary diet and limiting outside treats as much as possible until their gut is more mature.”

How Many Strawberries Can a Dog Eat?

It can be tempting to look down at your dog and hand him a few treats here and there. But there is such a thing as giving a dog too many treats, including strawberries.

According to the Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, treats should not make up more than 10% of your dog’s daily calories.

Dog owners can use this calorie calculator from the ​​Pet Nutrition Alliance to determine their pet’s daily calorie needs.

Keep in mind, three medium strawberries are equivalent to roughly 16 calories.

“Dogs can eat strawberries as an occasional treat,” Power says. “Typically, one or two strawberries per serving is sufficient for small dogs, while larger breeds can have a few more. Adjust according to your dog’s size.”

It’s important not to overdo a good thing, says Dr. Wendy Hauser, D.V.M., founder of Peak Veterinary Consulting and special advisor to the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program.

“If they were overfed, dogs can experience gastric upset, diarrhea and because they are higher in sugar, have an increased thirst,” Hauser adds.

How To Safely Feed Strawberries To Dogs

The safest way to feed your dog strawberries is to wash them thoroughly, remove the stem, and cut them into small, bite-sized pieces.

“Unless it is a small strawberry, and depending on the size of your dog, it should be at least cut in half,” Hauser says.

Frozen strawberries are perfectly safe (and a great summer treat) for your dog, but they should also be cut into smaller, more manageable pieces, notes Greenstein.

“They can be offered freshly sliced, in frozen pieces, or blended into recipes or mashed to fill toys,” Greenstein adds.

Are Strawberries Good for Dogs?

Strawberries are a healthy, occasional treat option for your dog.

“They are beneficial, in moderation because they are lower calorie than many treats we would give to our dog,” Hauser says.

Health Benefits of Strawberries for Dogs

As tasty as strawberries are, they are also a great source of vitamins, fiber and antioxidants.

One cup of fresh, sliced strawberries includes the following nutrients, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

3.32 grams of fiber

26.6 mg of calcium

0.68 mg of iron

97.6 mg of vitamin C

254 mg of potassium

21.6 mg of magnesium

Here are a few more reasons why strawberries are good for dogs:

High in Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that blocks the damage caused by free radicals, which play a role in cancer, heart disease and conditions like arthritis. Vitamin C is also critical to the growth and repair of tissues. It helps form collagen, which is used to make skin, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels.

High in Fiber

Strawberries are high in fiber, which helps dogs feel fuller faster. This is especially beneficial for dogs struggling with weight. Fiber also aids in proper digestion, helping to prevent constipation.

Low in Calories

Strawberries are fairly low in calories which make them a healthier option for treats for a dog that needs to lose weight.

Another benefit of feeding your dog strawberries as a treat is the bonding experience it provides between owner and pet, Hauser says.

“The main benefit of sharing a strawberry with your dog is the enjoyment of seeing them receive a treat,” she adds.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

Fruits make a healthy, nutritious snack for dogs that not only taste good but boost their immunity, support metabolic function and can help dogs maintain a healthy weight.

They are also a great replacement for high-calorie pet treats.

There are a wide variety of fruits which are both safe and beneficial to give your dog:

Apples (remove the seeds and core)

Blueberries

Bananas

Watermelon (remove the seeds and rind)

Cantaloupe (remove the seeds and rind)

Oranges (in small amounts, remove the seeds)

Cucumbers

Pineapple

Kiwi

It’s always best to cut up harder fruits into smaller, bite-size pieces, as well as remove any seeds, core, stem or peel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can Dogs Eat Frozen Strawberries?

It is safe to feed your dog frozen strawberries.

Owners should be sure the frozen strawberries are plain, and without any added sugar or sweeteners before giving them to your dog.

Frozen strawberries also make a great treat on a hot day, says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover.

“Many dogs love eating frozen strawberries since they take a longer time to thaw and eat, making them a bit of a toy and a snack for some playful doggos,” Greenstein says.

The safest way to feed your dog frozen strawberries is sliced rather than whole to reduce the risk of choking. Also, serve them a little defrosted to decrease the chance of chipping a tooth, Greenstein adds.

Can Dogs Eat Freeze-Dried Strawberries?

It is safe to feed your dog freeze-dried strawberries.

But keep in mind that many processed dried fruits contain additives and preservatives, as well as additional sugars, which can be harmful to a dog’s diet.

“It’s best to dehydrate them yourself at home if you can,” says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover.

Can Dogs Eat Strawberry Leaves?

While technically strawberry leaves are not toxic to dogs, it’s best to remove the leaves before feeding your dog a strawberry.

“While not toxic, the leaves are bitter and depending on the size of the dog could cause vomiting and gastrointestinal upset,” says Dr. Wendy Hauser, D.V.M., founder of Peak Veterinary Consulting and special advisor to the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program.

