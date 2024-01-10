Can Dogs Eat Pineapple? Yes, And They’re Good For Dogs Too

If your dog stuck his nose in the fruit salad and stole a piece of pineapple while you weren’t looking—don’t panic. This sweet treat is actually good for your dog.

That said, moderation is key. Eating too much pineapple can cause gastrointestinal (GI) upset in your dog—which could lead to a costly veterinarian visit. Consider investing in pet insurance before disaster strikes to help provide a financial safety net should your pup get sick while trying new foods.

Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?

If you’re looking for a sweet treat to give your pup, consider a piece of pineapple. Although most dog foods already have the necessary nutrients your dog needs, it’s fine to give them this healthy treat in moderation.

It’s important to note dogs can only eat the “fleshy inner fruit” of a pineapple, but not the skin or core, says Dr. Kristin Michael, D.V.M. and medical director at VCA Liberty Animal Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. The core and skin are too hard and dense for a dog’s digestive system to handle, and could potentially cause an intestinal blockage or become a choking hazard.

Can Puppies Have Pineapple?

Puppies, too, can enjoy pineapple, though not in the same quantities as an adult dog.

“Puppies can enjoy a few bites of pineapple as long as they are old enough to eat more solid foods,” Michael says. She adds that puppies still nursing or using milk supplements are too young to eat pineapple.

How Much Pineapple Can a Dog Eat?

While pineapple is a healthier alternative to treats, it should only be given to your dog in moderation.

“It’s best if they only eat a few pieces of pineapple at a time to limit the chance for GI upset,” Michael says. Signs of GI upset include diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain. If you notice these symptoms in your dog, call your veterinarian right away.

It’s recommended to not give your dog more than two to three pieces of pineapple per day.

Are Pineapples Good for Dogs?

Just like pineapple is a healthy snack for humans, it’s also good for dogs. Pineapples contain vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and iron, all of which are essential for a dog’s health. Most commercial dog foods already contain these vitamins and nutrients, so it’s not necessary to routinely add pineapple to your dog’s diet. Instead, this sweet fruit can be reserved as an occasional treat.

How To Safely Feed Pineapple to Dogs

If you want to feed your dog pineapple, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you don’t accidentally make your dog sick. Consult with your veterinarian beforehand to ensure that your dog doesn’t have any underlying conditions that may inhibit them from eating pineapple. For example, pineapple’s high sugar content means it should be avoided by diabetic dogs.

You should also refrain from giving your dog canned pineapple, which is typically coated in added sugar and syrup that can lead to a stomach ache. Instead, offer your dog fresh-cut pineapple without the skin or core in small, bite-sized chunks to prevent it from choking.

While your dog might love this sweet treat and those big pleading, puppy-dog eyes might be hard to deny, it’s important to remember you are responsible for its overall health and well-being.

Health Benefits of Pineapple for Dogs

Pineapples have many health benefits thanks to their array of vitamins and minerals. Additionally, pineapples are mostly made up of water (about 80% to 89%) and are a great option for hydrating your pooch in the dog days of summer.

The following vitamins and minerals are found in pineapple:

High in vitamin C, which can help boost the immune system

which can help boost the immune system High levels of niacin, thiamin and vitamin B6 boost energy levels and regulate brain and body function.

boost energy levels and regulate brain and body function. Calcium, which can aid in strong bones.

which can aid in strong bones. High in iron, which helps ensure red blood cells adequately transport oxygen throughout the body

which helps ensure red blood cells adequately transport oxygen throughout the body Potassium, which is essential for heart, kidney and nerve function

which is essential for heart, kidney and nerve function High mineral content that helps grow a healthy coat and skin, and promotes strong ligaments and tissues

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

Similarly to pineapple, there is a variety of other fruits deemed safe and healthy to give your dog as a sweet treat:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mangos

Oranges

Peaches

Pears

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking to teach your dog a new trick and need a healthier reward option, or want to help your pooch cool off on a hot summer day, try giving them a small piece of pineapple. In addition to being a super juicy and flavorful snack, pineapple can offer several health benefits to keep your dog happy and healthy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat pineapple skin?

Dogs cannot eat pineapple skin. “It carries too high a risk for potentially causing an obstruction in the gut and therefore is not recommended,” says Michael. When you are cutting your pineapple, make sure to keep both the skin and core out of reach from your dog.

Can dogs eat dried pineapple?

Unless prepared without any added sugars, dried pineapple is not recommended for dogs due to its high sugar content. “High sugar levels can lead to GI upset such as vomiting or diarrhea, can disrupt the bacterial balance of the gut, as well as lead to weight gain and other long-term health,” says Michael.

Can dogs eat frozen pineapple?

Frozen pineapple is a great option for dogs, especially on a hot day. You can even make it into a popsicle for your dog by freezing it with Greek yogurt (which is also safe for dogs). Growing dogs that are teething or experiencing sore gums may also benefit from sucking on a frozen piece of pineapple.

Can dogs eat pineapple pizza?

No matter how much they plead with those big adorable eyes, it’s not recommended that you give your dog a slice of pineapple pizza. Other ingredients commonly found in pizza, such as garlic and onions, are toxic to dogs.

Can dogs have pineapple juice?

In moderation, pineapple juice is acceptable for dogs. However, only fresh pineapple juice is recommended to feed to dogs; canned or bottled pineapple juice may contain too much added sugar and may cause health issues, such as a GI upset if ingested by your dog. However, a few tablespoons of freshly squeezed pineapple juice on your dog’s food is safe to consume, says Michael.

