Can Dogs Eat Cucumber? Yes, And They’re Good For Dogs Too

If you’re looking for a healthy, low-calorie treat for your dog, it’s not a bad idea to turn to the grocery store. There are a variety of fruits and vegetables that are safe and even beneficial to feed your dog.

Cucumbers (which are a fruit, not a vegetable) are among those healthy natural snacks you can give your dog.

Here’s a look at how to safely feed your dog cucumbers, as well as the nutritional benefits in giving your pup cucumber as a treat.

Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?

In general, most fruits are safe to share with your furry companion, and that includes cucumbers.

“[Cucumbers] are a safe and healthy snack for dogs, being low in calories and containing no harmful substances,” says Dr. Mathieu Glassman, V.M.D.board certified veterinary surgeon at Friendship Hospital for Animals, and the founder and CEO of pet care company Dr. Cuddles.

Can Puppies Have Cucumbers?

Puppies can safely eat cucumbers.

Glassman adds that dog owners should “introduce them slowly and in small amounts to avoid gastrointestinal upset.”

Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, D.V.M., veterinary medical advisor for Rover, agrees that cucumbers are safe for puppies, but recommends not sharing them with young dogs too often.

“Given their immature tummies and overall tendency to get [gastrointestinal] upset easily, I would offer foods outside the diet very sparingly as an infrequent treat,” Greensteinsays.

How Many Cucumbers Can a Dog Eat?

Moderation is key when it comes to giving treats to your dog, including healthy options like fruits and vegetables.

“As a general rule, treats (including cucumbers) should make up no more than 10% of a dog’s daily caloric intake,” Glassman says.

Greenstein adds that cucumbers should never constitute a meal, and should only be used as treats to avoid creating nutritional imbalances in your dog’s diet.

How To Safely Feed Cucumbers To Dogs

Owners should only feed their dog washed, and sliced cucumbers.

“The amount will depend on the size of your dog, with smaller breeds getting a couple small slices a few times per week,” says Dr. Nell Ostermeier, D.V.M., a veterinarian and spokesperson with Figo Pet Insurance.

One cup of sliced cucumber equals roughly 15 calories for your dog.

Ostermeier adds that while larger breeds can have more, owners should keep in mind that moderation is key and cucumbers are meant as a healthy treat.

Owners should start small in offering cucumbers to their dog, and can even add a few pieces as a topping to their dog’s meal.

“To minimize the risk of choking, always cut cucumbers into bite size pieces, especially if your pupper is known to snarf things whole,” Greenstein says.

Ostermeier notes some dogs may not be able to digest cucumber seeds, which means owners should remove the seeds before giving their dog cucumber.

Are Cucumbers Good for Dogs?

Cucumbers in moderation are a healthy snack for dogs. They are not only low in calories, but a great source of water and hydration. They make a tasty and nutritional treat alternative for overweight dogs.

Health Benefits of Cucumbers for Dogs

Cucumbers are not only a crunchy, tasty and low-calorie treat, but they also provide blood sugar, digestion and weight management benefits.

One hundred grams of peeled cucumber includes the following nutrients, according to the United States Department of Agriculture:

95.9g of water

16mg of calcium

<0.25mg of iron

170mg of potassium

10.1mg of magnesium

Here are a few more reasons why cucumbers are good for dogs:

Hydration

Cucumbers have a high water content helping to keep dogs hydrated, especially on warm summer days.

Low calories

Cucumbers are a great low-calorie treat, especially for an overweight dog on a calorie-restricted diet.

Minerals

Cucumbers are high in potassium which aids in muscle function.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are important to blocking oxidation and the formation of free radicals, which can lead to several types of chronic illness.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

Fruits, including cucumbers, are a healthy and nutritious snack for dogs that can boost their immunity, support metabolic function and help dogs maintain a healthy weight. They are also a great replacement for high-calorie pet treats.

There are a wide variety of fruits which are both safe and beneficial to give your dog, including:

Apples (remove the seeds and core)

Bananas (in moderation)

Blueberries

Strawberries

Mangos (without the skin or pit)

Oranges (in small amounts)

Watermelon (remove the seeds and rind)

Cantaloupe (remove the seeds and rind)

Cranberries

Peaches (without the pit)

Pears (remove the seeds)

Raspberries

Pineapple

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs eat cucumber skin?

It’s perfectly safe for dogs to eat cucumber skin.

“It’s safe and contains additional nutrients, but ensure it’s washed to remove any pesticides,” says Dr. Mathieu Glassman, V.M.D., board certified veterinary surgeon at Friendship Hospital for Animals, and the founder and CEO of pet care company Dr. Cuddles.

Can dogs eat cucumber seeds?

Most dogs can eat cucumber seeds, while others might not be able to digest them. Cucumber seeds are not toxic to dogs.

Can dogs eat raw cucumber?

Dogs can absolutely eat raw cucumbers, which is the best way to feed cucumbers to your dog.

Can dogs eat lettuce and cucumber?

Dogs can eat both lettuce and cucumbers. Both are safe and healthy treats when given in moderation.

Can dogs eat pickled cucumbers?

Dogs should not eat pickled cucumbers as the brine used to pickle the cucumbers often contains onions and garlic, which are harmful to dogs.

Additionally, pickled cucumbers are often high in acidity, sodium and full of spices, making them unsafe for dogs.

