Can Dogs Eat Apples? How To Safely Treat Your Dog To Fruit

Crisp, juicy, and packed with nutrients, apples are a go-to snack for many. They are also a versatile fruit, which taste just as good mashed into applesauce or baked into pies and even cooked with meat. This sweet fruit is a human favorite, but can dogs eat apples, too?

Dr. Cindy Zhang, DVM, veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast, says, “Yes, apples can be a healthy treat (in moderation).” She adds that apples are also a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C and fiber.

Apples are also an excellent source of antioxidants, according to Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, DVM, and veterinary medical advisor for Rover, an on-demand pet services app.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about feeding apples to your dog. And don’t forget to check with your vet before feeding your dog any new foods.

Can Dogs Eat Apples?

Yes, dogs can safely eat apples as a delicious and healthy treat. But there are some safety precautions to take to administer apples safely to your dog. Zhang recommends cutting an apple into bite-sized pieces and removing the core and seeds before feeding them to your pet.

Can puppies eat apples?

Yes, puppies can eat apples, too. Zhang adds that they can be utilized as a healthy training treat for puppies learning new commands or tricks.

Owners should keep in mind that puppy stomachs can be easily upset as they develop, and should take caution in introducing them to apples.

“I would advise puppy owners to be particularly cautious about introducing any novel foods and treats to avoid causing inadvertent tummy upset,” Greenstein says.

Apple Nutritional Benefits For Dogs

Apples are full of vitamins and fiber, which have been linked to lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, cancer and more. Apples are also sources of crucial nutrients that support bodily functions, including:

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Fiber

Calcium

Phosphorus

Antioxidants

How to Safely Feed Apples to Dogs

Start by washing or peeling your apples to remove any possible pesticides that are concentrated in the peel. Since apple seeds contain small amounts of cyanide, Greenstein advises owners to err on the side of caution by coring apples and removing seeds before feeding them to your dog.

“I’d also advise pet parents to cut them into small pieces to minimize the risk of choking,” Greenstein says, adding to be sure to feed your dog just one small piece of apple the first time to check for any allergic reactions or an upset stomach.

How Much Apple Can A Dog Eat?

An apple a day may keep the doctor away for humans—but vets say not to give your furry friend an entire apple at one time.

“A few pieces of apple per day is safe for your dog,” Zhang says. “However, they should always be given as treats, which means moderation is key.”

Greenstein agrees. “Anything outside your dog’s diet (including fruits and veggies) should be fed in moderation, making up no more than 10% of their total daily calorie intake,” Greenstein says.

Other Fruits Dogs Can Eat

There are many fruits that are safe for dogs to eat for a snack, including:

Bananas

Blueberries

Cantaloupe

Cranberries

Cucumbers

Mangos

Oranges

Tangerines

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Raspberries

Strawberries

Watermelon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can dogs have applesauce?

Yes, dogs can have small amounts of unsweetened applesauce, says Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, DVM, and veterinary medical advisor for Rover, an on-demand pet services app She advises to “avoid recipes high in sugar or any recipe containing artificial sweeteners since xylitol can be toxic to dogs.”

Can dogs eat green apples?

Yes, dogs can eat green apples—and Dr. Cindy Zhang, DVM, veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary facilities in the Northeast, prefers them over other apples since they have less sugar and are generally healthier for your dog.

Can dogs eat dried apples?

Dogs can eat dried apples in moderation, which may be even more enticing to them due to the extra crunchiness, according to Dr. Cindy Zhang, DVM, veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary, a chain of veterinary clinics in the Northeast. Avoid feeding your dog dried apples that are sweetened or have additional preservatives.

Can dogs eat apple peels?

Organic apple peels should be fine for dogs to eat (and they contain a lot of fiber!), but keep in mind: “non-organic apples are often grown with the use of pesticides, so careful washing is needed,” Greenstein says. She recommends peeling apples to be extra cautious.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.