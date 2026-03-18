Can Dogecoin Really Hit $0.50 in 2026? I Ran the Numbers -- the Answer Shocked Me

Key Points

Dogecoin's price is widely driven by narratives tied to online memes as well as celebrity endorsements.

The last time Dogecoin hovered near $0.50 was in late 2024.

Dogecoin has traded sideways for well over a year now.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Back in 2013, software developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in response to rising enthusiasm for digital assets. Over the years, Dogecoin has managed to fetch quite a loyal following. The irony is that the token's roots are based in satire rather than practical utility.

Nevertheless, Dogecoin remains one of the most intriguing players in the cryptocurrency realm. With its price hovering around $0.10, Dogecoin is trading roughly 86% below all-time highs. Could 2026 be the year Dogecoin bounces back?

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What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is an altcoin -- a word used to describe tokens that aren't Bitcoin. Dogecoin is also widely considered a meme coin. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that lack an underlying value proposition in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Instead, Dogecoin thrives on internet culture as its price changes with hype-driven narratives and celebrity endorsements -- namely from Elon Musk.

In late 2024, Dogecoin surged following Donald Trump's presidential victory. There were two catalysts behind the rally. First, Trump promised to support crypto. More important, though, was the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- led by none other than Elon Musk.

It didn't take long for enthusiasts to connect the dots between Musk's involvement with the Trump administration and the not-so-subtle DOGE acronym matching the token's ticker symbol.

In the final weeks of 2024, Dogecoin's price experienced explosive growth -- rallying from about $0.15 to nearly $0.50. However, the token has plummeted over the last year or so.

How does Dogecoin work?

Given Dogecoin's recent lows, it's natural to wonder whether the bottom is priced in and the token could be set up for newfound buying.

After all, during times of heightened uncertainty, like now -- given global geopolitical instability, unknowns over changes to monetary policy, and the upcoming midterm elections -- alternative assets such as cryptocurrency could be seen as a compelling choice relative to the stock market.

Here's the problem when it comes to Dogecoin specifically: Sustaining price appreciation is incredibly difficult. That's because, unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin does not have a cap on its supply, and 5 billion new tokens enter circulation each year.

This model dilutes value over time unless there is enough demand to absorb the influx. In order for that to happen, Dogecoin would need widespread adoption at the institutional level. Unfortunately, the token is more of a staple within retail investing and day trading crowds.

Can Dogecoin reach $0.50 in 2026?

In order to reach a price of $0.50, Dogecoin would need to increase in value by fivefold. I see one way for this to happen in 2026.

A new digital payments feature is expected to launch on X over the next month. Given the Doge Army's affinity for Musk, and the very real possibility that Dogecoin could be useful for X payments at some point, speculative investors could pile in and stoke a new rally.

With nearly 600 million monthly active users on X, the upcoming payments system could theoretically lead to widespread usage of Dogecoin down the road. I suppose what shocks me the most is that Musk may have just unlocked some long-awaited utility in an otherwise impractical cryptocurrency -- hence, enormous value creation could be in store.

But even if Dogecoin becomes a multibagger, the token's gains will likely be fleeting as it will still struggles to sustain a premium price in the long-run given its underlying mechanics. With all of this said, while it's entirely possible for Dogecoin to reach $0.50 this year, I don't think it's highly probable.

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.