Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in the Second Half of 2026? The Answer Might Shock You.

Key Points

Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency industry's original meme token, and at one point in 2021, it was more valuable than most S&P 500 companies.

It has since lost 90% of its peak value as it struggles to find an organic source of demand.

Dogecoin's supply will grow indefinitely, which will weigh on its value over the long term.

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Back in 2013, the cryptocurrency market was just starting to gather momentum thanks to the surging value of Bitcoin. But while many investors believed cryptocurrencies were about to transform traditional finance, two friends, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, felt the industry was taking itself too seriously.

Using the famous "Doge" internet meme as inspiration, they launched a meme cryptocurrency called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). It had no real purpose, and the two friends admitted the entire exercise was a joke, but that didn't stop the token from soaring to a peak of $0.73 in 2021. It had a market capitalization of over $90 billion at that point, so it was more valuable than many companies in the S&P 500.

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Unfortunately, speculative frenzies never last, and Dogecoin has since lost 90% of its peak value. In fact, it recently set a new 52-week low of $0.07 per token. But can it rediscover its lost momentum and potentially chart a path to $1 before the end of 2026? Read on for the surprising answer.

Dogecoin has an adoption problem

To generate steady upside, a cryptocurrency needs a sustainable source of demand. Some cryptocurrencies, like XRP, are used in payment networks, while others, like Ethereum and Solana, power decentralized software applications. Then there is Bitcoin, which draws most of its demand from investors who believe it's a legitimate store of value, kind of like a digital version of gold.

Dogecoin wasn't created with any particular purpose in mind, so there was no organic demand to support its value after the speculation fever from 2021 fizzled out. Not only is it lacking a niche use case, but it isn't even useful as a form of payment -- just 2,298 businesses around the world are willing to accept it in exchange for goods and services. And since it hasn't set a new record high in five years, it certainly isn't a good store of value.

For those reasons, a trip to $1 might never happen.

Dogecoin technically has an infinite supply

Dogecoin's seemingly limitless supply is another thing plaguing its value. It uses a similar issuance mechanism to Bitcoin called "mining," which involves people using computers to solve complex mathematical equations to earn the right to validate transactions on the blockchain. They receive Dogecoin tokens as a reward, which is also an incentive to keep going. Without validators, the blockchain would no longer be an accurate or secure system of record, and the network would fall apart.

But Bitcoin has a capped supply of 21 million coins, which will never change, whereas Dogecoin's supply has no limit. Although a maximum of 5 billion tokens can be mined each year, there is no end date, which means the circulating supply will increase forever.

Throughout history, there has never been an investment-grade asset with an unlimited supply that appreciated in value over the long term. Precious metals like gold wouldn't have any value if people could acquire them in unlimited quantities.

Can Dogecoin reach $1 before the end of 2026?

Dogecoin has a circulating supply of 155.3 billion tokens as I write this. If we assume 5 billion more are added to the pool over the next 12 months, there will be dilution of around 3%. Theoretically, the price per token would have to decline by the same amount for Dogecoin's market capitalization to stay where it is right now -- which is appropriate, given that the ecosystem isn't creating any real value.

That means the price per token would have to decline from $0.07 to $0.068 over the next year to account for dilution. In other words, gains of any magnitude appear unlikely before the end of 2026, let alone a blistering rally to $1.

Dogecoin's circulating supply could double to 310 billion tokens over the next 31 years, which means the price per token could decline by 50% to $0.035 over the same period. Finding a legitimate source of demand is the only way Dogecoin can avoid this fate, and since it hasn't found one in its 13 years since launch, I won't be holding my breath.

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.