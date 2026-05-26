Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Key Points

Speculative investors drove Dogecoin to a market capitalization of more than $90 billion in 2021.

The original meme coin has since fallen more than 85% because it has failed to find a source of organic demand.

Dogecoin's supply is set to grow infinitely, which will be a huge barrier to further upside from here.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was created in 2013 by two friends who felt the cryptocurrency industry was taking itself too seriously. At the time, a growing chorus of investors believed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was about to replace the entire financial system, and considering that still hasn't happened, the friends were probably right to take some of the edge off with their meme coin.

Dogecoin reached an all-time high of $0.73 in 2021, which translated to a market capitalization of more than $90 billion, so it was more valuable than most of the companies in the S&P 500 index. But its gains simply weren't sustainable because they were fueled by pure speculation, so the token has since lost more than 85% of its peak value.

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Dogecoin is trading at just $0.10 per token as I write this, but could 2026 be the year it rediscovers some momentum and stages a rally to finally reach the $1 milestone? Read on for the surprising answer.

Speculation alone won't be enough

The speculative frenzy that drove Dogecoin to its 2021 record high was partly fueled by Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who promoted the coin on social media by sharing memes and participating in banter with other enthusiasts. He was even the centerpiece of a Dogecoin-themed comedy skit on Saturday Night Live in May 2021, which happened to coincide with the token's peak.

But speculation can only go so far. Dogecoin doesn't have a legitimate use case in the real world, but that isn't uncommon in the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin isn't particularly useful, either, but it's perceived as a digital store of value by many investors because of its stellar performance history and because it has a capped supply that creates the perception of scarcity. Dogecoin has neither, but more on that later.

Being useful is the simplest way for a cryptocurrency to attract demand. Ether and Solana, for instance, are the native cryptocurrencies for the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, respectively, which developers use to build decentralized software applications. When people use those apps, they activate smart contracts that trigger fees payable in Ether or Solana, creating a steady stream of demand for those coins.

Dogecoin's extreme volatility also rules out its potential as a payment mechanism, because it would make cash-flow management a painful experience for businesses. That's partly why just 2,222 merchants worldwide are willing to accept the coin in exchange for goods and services, according to crypto directory Cryptwerk.

Without a stable source of demand, it is almost impossible for Dogecoin to stage a rally to $1 this year.

Dogecoin's supply is set to grow forever

Dogecoin's limitless supply might be an even bigger barrier to further upside from here. New tokens are issued as rewards to "miners," who validate transactions on the blockchain by using computers to solve complex mathematical problems. This process keeps the ecosystem functioning -- without it, the blockchain would no longer be a secure or accurate record of transactions.

Bitcoin uses a very similar system, but as I mentioned earlier, it has a capped supply of 21 million coins that can never be changed. Dogecoin, on the other hand, has no such limit. While a maximum of 5 billion coins can be mined each year, there is no end date, which means the circulating supply will grow forever.

Personally, I've never seen an investment-grade asset with an unlimited supply that appreciated in value over the long term. Gold itself would no longer be valuable if it were infinitely abundant.

Can Dogecoin reach $1 this year?

Dogecoin opened 2026 at a price of $0.12. It currently has a circulating supply of 154 billion coins, so if 5 billion more are added to the pool this year, there will be dilution of roughly 3%. In theory, the price per coin would have to decline by the same amount for Dogecoin's market capitalization to hold steady -- which is appropriate, considering the ecosystem isn't creating any real value.

Therefore, I don't expect Dogecoin to post any gains during 2026, and I'm not surprised it has ticked lower to $0.10. Of course, the picture will look completely different if Dogecoin finds a legitimate use case in the next few months, but I won't be holding my breath because it hasn't found one during the past 13 years.

Over the longer term, Dogecoin's circulating supply will double during the next 31 years or so, assuming 5 billion new coins are mined each year. That means the value of each one will probably halve during the same period, so investors looking for positive returns from here might be left disappointed.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.