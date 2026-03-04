Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Might Shock You.

Key Points

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is the cryptocurrency industry's original meme token. It was created in 2013 by two friends who used the Doge Shina Ibu meme as inspiration, and they have admitted publicly that the whole exercise was a joke. However, many speculative investors latched on to the project, and in 2021 it achieved a peak market capitalization of more than $90 billion. Suddenly, it was more valuable than many of the companies in the S&P 500.

But speculative frenzies are difficult to sustain, so Dogecoin lost more than 90% of its value by mid-2022. Despite a few attempted recoveries, a single token still trades for just $0.09 today, which is significantly below its 2021 peak of $0.73.

Could 2026 be the year Dogecoin turns around and reclaims its all-time high, or potentially even hits the elusive $1 milestone? The answer might shock you.

Dogecoin is fading into irrelevance (again)

A cryptocurrency can't rise in value over the long term without a sustainable source of demand. Bitcoin experiences demand from the investment community because of its perceived status as a store of value, which is why it set a new record high as recently as last year. XRP, on the other hand, experiences demand when financial institutions use it as a bridge currency in the Ripple Payments network. It also set a seven-year high last year, though its fundamentals are on shaky ground.

Dogecoin certainly isn't a good store of value considering it hasn't set a new high in almost five years, nor is it used as a bridge currency. It isn't widely accepted as a form of payment, either, with just 2,172 businesses around the world willing to take it in exchange for goods and services.

Instead, Dogecoin's two largest rallies (in 2021 and then in 2024) centered around prominent figures like Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who regularly promoted the token. Musk would share Dogecoin-related memes on social media, and he even participated in a Dogecoin skit on Saturday Night Live in May 2021, which happened to mark the token's peak.

Musk also joined the Trump administration briefly in 2025 to run the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short. The name was a nod to Dogecoin, but once again, this simply triggered speculation fever rather than real value.

A growing supply will keep the pressure on

In my opinion, Dogecoin's seemingly limitless supply is one of its biggest flaws. New tokens are issued as rewards through a process called mining, which involves using computers to solve complex mathematical equations to validate transactions on the blockchain. Without this process, the entire Dogecoin ecosystem would cease to function.

Although only 5 billion new tokens can be mined each year, there is no end date, which means Dogecoin's circulating supply will grow until the end of time. Personally, I've never seen an investment-grade asset with an infinite supply that rose in value over the long term.

Mining isn't exclusive to Dogecoin. Bitcoin is issued in the same way, but it has a capped supply of 21 million coins -- once all of them are mined, no additional coins will enter circulation -- and almost all of them are already circulating. This creates the perception of scarcity, which is why many investors see it as a store of value.

Can Dogecoin reach $1 in 2026?

Aside from Dogecoin's lack of adoption, its supply issue will probably keep a lid on any potential upside from here purely for mathematical reasons.

There are 169 billion tokens in circulation as I write this, and based on a price of $0.09 per token, Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.1 billion. If 5 billion new tokens are mined each year, Dogecoin's total supply will double during the next 34 years or so. That means the price per token will have to decline by a whopping 50% during the same period for its market cap to remain constant.

That is the most likely outcome unless Dogecoin finds a legitimate use case, or a way to create sustainable value. Since it hasn't found one during the past 12 years, I don't like its chances from here.

As a result, not only is $1 per token unlikely in 2026, but it actually becomes increasingly unlikely as time goes on.

