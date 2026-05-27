Can DNN's Growing Uranium Contracts Drive Future Growth?

Denison Mines Corp. DNN is steadily building a sizable uranium sales pipeline well ahead of commercial production at its flagship projects. This reflects rising confidence among utilities and intermediaries seeking long-term supply security in an increasingly tight nuclear fuel market.

In the first quarter of 2026, Denison announced agreements to sell 550,000 pounds of uranium for delivery between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. The contracts are expected to realize an average price of nearly $99 per pound.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company disclosed that 1.35 million pounds of uranium had already been committed for delivery between the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027. Of this, the sales price has been fixed for the delivery of 0.95 million pounds of uranium for gross proceeds of $87.5 million at an average price of $92.05 per pound of uranium. The remaining 400,000 pounds are tied to market-related pricing mechanisms, allowing the company to potentially benefit from future uranium price upside. In addition, Denison still holds roughly 500,000 pounds of uncommitted uranium in physical inventory and holdings.

Apart from this, Denison has secured firm sales commitments for nearly 8 million pounds of uranium from its physical uranium holdings and expected future uranium production. Management also disclosed that discussions are underway for an additional 8 million pounds.

Denison’s customer base includes several major North American nuclear utilities operating more than 50 reactors collectively, alongside established uranium intermediaries. Most of these agreements are structured on a market-related basis and are expected to align with the anticipated operating life of the Phoenix project, Denison’s flagship uranium development asset. Notably, Phoenix is currently targeted to begin production in mid-2028.

The trend aligns with broader changes occurring across the nuclear fuel market. Utilities are increasingly pursuing long-term contracting strategies as governments around the world extend reactor operating lives and accelerate nuclear energy expansion plans to strengthen energy security and meet decarbonization targets. Even though Denison remains years away from full-scale production, it appears to be benefiting from this structural shift.

DNN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Denison shares have gained 95.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 55.8% growth. Peers Cameco Corporation CCJ and Uranium Energy UEC have gained 78.9% and 105.3%, respectively.

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DNN is trading at a price/book multiple of 15.97X, a significant premium to the industry’s 2.05X. Meanwhile, Cameco is trading at 9.15X and Uranium Energy at 4.69X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Denison’s fiscal 2026 earnings is a loss of 12 cents per share. The 2027 estimate is at a loss of four cents per share. The earnings estimates for 2026 have moved down over the past 60 days, while the estimate for 2027 has remained unchanged. This is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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