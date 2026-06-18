Can Devon's Multi-Basin Assets Sustain Growth for Years to Come?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is a leading U.S. shale producer with a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets across five major basins — Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston and Powder River. This multi-basin footprint enhances operational flexibility, mitigates regional risks and enables the company to allocate capital to its most attractive opportunities throughout commodity cycles. Additionally, Devon’s merger with Coterra Energy strengthens its position in the Delaware Basin by creating a larger, high-quality asset base.



The Delaware Basin is Devon’s largest production driver, while its Anadarko and Eagle Ford assets generate stable cash flow and capital-efficient output. The company’s ability to flexibly allocate capital across these assets strengthens operational resilience and supports its disciplined growth strategy.



Devon’s diversified multi-basin portfolio helps mitigate the impact of production disruptions in any single basin while supporting stable overall output. This strategy also drives consistent free cash flow generation, providing the financial flexibility to fund dividends, share repurchases and strategic growth initiatives.



Supported by efficient operations, rigorous cost discipline, a strong balance sheet and prudent capital allocation, Devon is well positioned to capitalize on long-term energy demand growth. Its diversified multi-basin portfolio generates resilient cash flows, supports sustainable shareholder returns and provides a solid foundation for long-term growth.

How Diversified Basin Exposure Boosts Oil & Gas Performance

Multi-basin assets can significantly strengthen the long-term outlook for oil and gas companies by providing geographic diversification, operational flexibility and reduced risk. A presence across multiple shale basins enables operators to allocate capital more efficiently, adjust drilling activity in response to changing market conditions and lessen their exposure to basin-specific regulatory challenges and commodity price fluctuations.



Oil and Energy giants like Occidental Petroleum OXY and EOG Resources EOG also benefit from diversified multi-basin portfolios. Occidental’s operations span the Permian, DJ and Powder River basins, complemented by international assets, while EOG leverages premium acreage in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Powder River basins to maintain low-cost, high-margin production and support long-term growth.

Devon Energy’s Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has increased 0.20% and 1.23%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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Devon’s Price Performance

Devon’s shares have gained 25.1% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas- Exploration and Production- United States industry’s decline of 3.1% and the broader Zacks Oil and Energy sector’s 23.8% rally.



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DVN Stock Returns Lower Than Industry

The return on equity (“ROE”) measures how well a company generates returns from the shareholders’ equity. ROE indicates how well management utilizes investors' funds to expand the business.



Devon’s ROE has underperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROE of DVN was 15.22% compared with the industry average of 16.04%.



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DVN's Zacks Rank

Devon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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