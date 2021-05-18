Can DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XRAY) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that DENTSPLY SIRONA's (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on DENTSPLY SIRONA's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DENTSPLY SIRONA is:

3.5% = US$174m ÷ US$4.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA's Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that DENTSPLY SIRONA's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 10%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. As a result, DENTSPLY SIRONA's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared DENTSPLY SIRONA's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:XRAY Past Earnings Growth May 18th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for XRAY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 50% (meaning, the company retains only 50% of profits) for DENTSPLY SIRONA suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, DENTSPLY SIRONA has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 11% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in DENTSPLY SIRONA's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on DENTSPLY SIRONA. As a result of its low ROE and lack of mich reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

