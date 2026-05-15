Can Denison Mines Advance Phoenix With Uranium-Backed Funding Plan?

Denison Mines Corp. DNN is advancing its Phoenix uranium project at a strong and steady pace, reinforcing its ambition to emerge as one of the few global uranium suppliers capable of bringing a meaningful new source of production online before the end of the decade. The project is underpinned by a high-quality resource base, with an estimated 70.5 million pounds of uranium grading approximately 11.4%.

A key milestone was reached in February 2026 when the Phoenix in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project secured all required regulatory approvals to begin construction. It is the first large-scale uranium project in Canada to receive federal construction approval in more than two decades.

Following this regulatory breakthrough, Denison Mines swiftly proceeded with its final investment decision for the project in late February. The company appointed Wood Canada Limited, a globally recognized engineering and consulting firm, to oversee construction execution. By April end, Denison Mines had already completed several critical early-stage activities, including large-scale tree clearing. In parallel, civil works continued to advance with the initiation of access road construction and preparatory work for a future site airstrip.

Given that Phoenix is a greenfield development, substantial early works are necessary before full-scale construction can begin. Based on current progress, Denison Mines expects a ramp-up in construction staffing and activity to full execution levels by the end of the second quarter of 2026. Once fully mobilized, the construction phase is projected to take approximately two years to complete. The total initial capital expenditure for the project is estimated at around $600 million.

Denison Mines had roughly CAD$418 million in cash as of the first quarter-end. Project financing is also backed by monetizing its uranium inventory. In the first quarter of 2026, the company secured agreements for multiple uranium sales scheduled through 2026–2027, including a mix of fixed-price and market-linked contracts. Overall, a portion of deliveries has been locked in at attractive pricing, while additional volumes remain subject to market prices or are yet to be committed, providing both funding visibility and flexibility going forward. Additionally, the company has a total contracted and advanced negotiation sales commitments of approximately 16 million pounds of uranium.

Phoenix also represents a structural shift for Canada’s uranium industry as the country’s first ISR uranium mine. ISR mining involves extracting uranium by injecting a solution into the orebody to dissolve the mineral and pump it to the surface. It typically offers lower capital and operating costs, shorter development timelines and reduced environmental impact compared with conventional mining. While widely used in the United States and Kazakhstan, ISR has not yet been deployed at a commercial scale in Canada.

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Uranium Energy UEC employs ISR mining technology at its fully licensed projects, including Palangana, Burke Hollow, Goliad and Reno Creek uranium projects.

Ur-Energy URG, another U.S. uranium mining company, is focused on developing and operating in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium projects in Wyoming, which include the Lost Creek ISR uranium project and the Shirley Basin Project.

Canada-based Cameco CCJ uses ISR methods at its uranium operations in the United States and Kazakhstan.

DNN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Denison Mines shares have gained 132.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 61.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DNN is trading at a price/book multiple of 11.96X, a significant premium to the industry’s 2.13X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Denison Mines’ fiscal 2026 earnings is a loss of five cents per share. The 2027 estimate is at a loss of four cents per share.

The earnings estimates for both years have moved up over the past 90 days. This is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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