Can Delta or United Airlines Stock Takeoff This Earnings Season?

Post-pandemic leaders in the airline industry should start to emerge this earnings season and Wall Street will be seeing if Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) or United Airlines ( UAL ) will be at the forefront.

Delta and United are expected to report their fiscal first-quarter earnings on April 13 and 18 respectively.

Let’s see what’s in store for these airliners as they release their Q1 reports going into a somewhat Covid-19 free peak travel season.

Q1 Preview

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delta’s Q1 earnings is $0.31 per share compared to -$1.23 in the prior-year quarter. Sales are expected to be up 36% at $12.77 billion Vs. $9.35 billion in Q1 2022. This is certainly an indication that Delta is recovering from the pandemic.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Looking at United, its quarterly earnings are projected at -$0.61 per share compared to EPS of -$4.22 in Q1 2022. Sales for Q1 are expected at $11.42 billion which would be up 51% from $7.57 billion in the prior-year quarter. While United’s top-line recovery is impressive the company has had a longer path back to probability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Performance & Valuation

Year to date, Delta stock is up +17% to top United and the Transportation-Airline Markets +5% performances while also beating the S&P 500’s +7%.

Even better, over the last three years and throughout the pandemic, UAL stock is now up +53% Vs. DAL’s +48% with both roughly on par with the benchmark and outperforming their Zacks Subindustry’s +9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Better still, Delta and United stocks still trade attractively relative to their past from a price-to-earnings perspective. Trading around $34 per share, UAL has a forward P/E of 6.5X with DAL stock trading at $44 a share and just 5.1X forward earnings.

Both stocks trade nicely beneath the industry average of 11.3X. Furthermore, Delta stock trades 78% below its decade-long high of 30.6X and at a 29% discount to the median of 9.2X. In comparison, United trades well below its extreme decade-long high of 747.2X and at a 42% discount to the median of 8.8X.

Growth & Outlook

With both Delta and United’s P/E valuations very attractive at the moment, monitoring their growth will be important in determining if their stocks are indeed undervalued.

Based on Zacks estimates, Delta’s earnings are forecasted to climb 61% this year at $5.17 per share compared to EPS of $3.20 in 2022. Plus, fiscal 2024 earnings are expected to leap another 32% to $6.84 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the top line, Delta’s sales are expected to be up 9% in FY23 and rise another 3% in FY24 to $57.16 billion. More importantly, fiscal 2024 would be a 21% increase from pre-pandemic levels with 2019 sales at $47 billion.

Pivoting to United, earnings are projected to soar 234% in FY23 at $8.44 per share compared to EPS of $2.52 in 2022. Fiscal 2024 EPS is expected to rise another 18%.

Sales are forecasted to jump 18% this year and rise another 5% in FY24 to $55.97 billion. Plus, fiscal 2024 would represent 29% growth from pre-pandemic sales of $43.25 billion in 2019.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

After going through Delta and United’s outlook both stocks do make the case for being undervalued at the momemnt. It is noteworthy that they currently sport an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

To that point, both stocks land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) as there could certainly be more upside. With that being said, more upside in Delta and United stock will largely depend on their Q1 results and reconfirming their favorable outlooks in the guidance they are able to offer.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.