Can Delek's Big Spring Upgrade Deliver Better Refining Margins?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK entered the third quarter with a key operational milestone behind it. The company completed the planned turnaround at its Big Spring refinery, executing the project safely, on schedule and within budget. While refinery turnarounds typically weigh on near-term earnings because of downtime and maintenance costs, the completion of this project positions Delek to benefit from improved operating performance during a period of healthy refining fundamentals.



Image Source: Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Management emphasized that the turnaround was designed to improve refinery reliability, crude slate optimization, product yields and higher-octane blending capabilities rather than simply restore operations. These improvements should enable Big Spring to process a broader range of crude oils more efficiently while producing a more profitable product mix. With no additional major turnarounds planned for the remainder of the year, Delek expects the upcoming two quarters to represent its highest maintenance spending period, allowing the refinery system to operate at full capacity during the peak summer driving season.

The timing also appears favorable. Management noted that geopolitical disruptions have created tighter global refining markets, supporting stronger crack spreads and widening crude differentials. Delek believes its access to multiple domestic crude grades, combined with higher distillate and jet fuel yields, provides greater flexibility to capitalize on changing market conditions. This operational flexibility, coupled with a more reliable Big Spring refinery, could help the company capture stronger refining margins over the coming quarters.

How Does Delek Compare With Peers?

Several U.S. refiners continue investing to improve refinery reliability and operating efficiency, although each follows a different strategy.

Marathon Petroleum MPC has consistently prioritized refinery modernization and turnaround projects to improve utilization rates, reduce unplanned downtime and maximize margin capture across its refining network. By enhancing crude processing flexibility and operational efficiency, Marathon Petroleum has strengthened its ability to benefit from favorable crack spreads.

Delek's Big Spring turnaround reflects a similar objective, although the impact could be more pronounced given the refinery's importance to its overall operations. As Marathon Petroleum demonstrates, sustained investments in refinery reliability can translate into stronger long-term refining performance.

Likewise, Valero Energy VLO has built a reputation for industry-leading refinery reliability through disciplined maintenance programs and continuous operational improvements. Valero Energy regularly invests in refinery turnarounds that enhance product yields, increase operational flexibility and support high utilization rates across its refining system. While Valero Energy operates a much larger refining portfolio than Delek, both companies share the goal of maximizing margin capture through reliable operations and efficient crude processing.

The successful completion of Big Spring's turnaround suggests Delek is adopting an approach similar to VLO, focusing on reliability and optimization to improve refining profitability under favorable market conditions.

DK’s Share Price, ROE and Earnings Expectations

Over the past year, Delek stock rose 121.8%, beating the Oil Refining & Marketing sub-industry’s growth of 38.1%.



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Delek stock delivered a higher return on equity (“ROE”) of 22.9%, outperforming its sub-industry average of 15.64%.



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Analysts have become more optimistic about DK’s earnings outlook over the past 60 days, with 2026 EPS estimates revised sharply higher by 39.85%, while 2027 estimates saw a more modest increase of 5.91%, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations.



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DK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.