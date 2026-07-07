Can Dave's ExtraCash Growth Engine Keep Delivering?

Dave Inc.'s DAVE ExtraCash remains its primary growth engine, driven by higher member activity, larger advance sizes, improvements in CashAI underwriting and strong credit performance.

ExtraCash is Dave's short-term liquidity product that provides members with advances of $25-$500 to cover expenses between paychecks. Unlike traditional loans, it charges no interest, late fees or credit checks. Eligibility and advance amounts are determined using CashAI, Dave's proprietary AI underwriting engine, which analyzes real-time checking account transaction data to assess repayment capacity and extend personalized advance limits.

The product continued to gain momentum during the first quarter. Average ExtraCash advance size increased to $212, while originations climbed 37% year over year to $2.1 billion. Management attributed the growth to an 18% increase in Monthly Transacting Members, a 10% rise in average advance size, expanded approval limits under the new fee model, CashAI version 5.5 enhancements and longer customer tenure, which typically supports higher engagement and repeat usage.

The strong performance boosted service-based revenues, which are largely tied to ExtraCash, to $147.6 million from $97.9 million a year earlier. Dave's net monetization rate reached 5.1%, its highest level in more than four years. At the same time, credit quality also remained strong despite higher originations, with the 28-day past-due rate improving to a record-low first-quarter level of 1.69%.

With robust origination growth, improving monetization and disciplined AI-driven underwriting, ExtraCash remains well-positioned to drive Dave's revenue growth, profitability and long-term business expansion.

How Are DAVE’s Competitors Fairing?

SoFi Technologies SOFI offers mobile banking, debit, early paycheck access, lending, investing and all-in-one financial services. In first-quarter 2026, SoFi reported $1.1 billion in revenues, 14.7 million members and $167 million net income, highlighting SoFi’s scale and diversified business model.

Chime CHYM offers fee-friendly banking, early direct deposit and liquidity tools. In first-quarter 2026, Chime reported $647.4 million in revenues, 10.2 million active members and $38.7 billion in purchase volume, reflecting strong customer engagement and growing transaction activity.

DAVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dave have rallied 46.5% over the past month, outperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month P/E, DAVE stock is trading at 21.03X, which is at a minor discount to the Zacks Technology Services industry’s 22.11X.



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DAVE’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised upward over the past two months.



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Dave currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

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Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.