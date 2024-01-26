Can DACA Students Receive Federal Financial Aid?

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students aren’t eligible for federal financial aid, although they can qualify for other aid, including state grants and scholarships. DACA students can also receive in-state tuition and additional loans to cover any remaining college costs.

Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can be difficult for DACA students. However, following a streamlined process can make completing the form easier.

What Is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals?

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is an administrative relief program that defends eligible immigrants from deportation, provides a work permit and other benefits.

DACA students can attend college since they aren’t required to disclose proof of citizenship to apply.

To qualify for all federal financial aid, applicants must submit the FAFSA with a valid Social Security number (SSN). Federal aid for college costs, including grants and federal student loans, is only for U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Since DACA students are eligible immigrants to the U.S., they’re ineligible for federal student loans.

Some private student loan lenders will work with DACA students, though some lenders may need to have a co-signer who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to qualify.

Other Forms of Aid for DACA Students

DACA students cannot receive federal financial aid, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other options. As a DACA student, you could qualify for one or more of the following forms of aid:

In-State Tuition

In-state tuition is nearly half the cost of out-of-state rates, allowing you to save a substantial amount of money. Some states provide in-state tuition rates to DACA students, including:

Colorado. DACA students who attended a Colorado high school for three years before graduating, were admitted to a college within 12 months of graduating high school and received the Colorado Opportunity Fund can qualify for in-state tuition.

DACA students who attended a Colorado high school for three years before graduating, were admitted to a college within 12 months of graduating high school and received the Colorado Opportunity Fund can qualify for in-state tuition. New Jersey. New Jersey DACA students who attended an in-state high school for at least three years, graduated or received an equivalent diploma and can file an affidavit to legalize their immigration status can qualify for in-school tuition and other state-based financial aid. To qualify, students must fill out New Jersey’s alternative financial aid application.

New Jersey DACA students who attended an in-state high school for at least three years, graduated or received an equivalent diploma and can file an affidavit to legalize their immigration status can qualify for in-school tuition and other state-based financial aid. To qualify, students must fill out New Jersey’s alternative financial aid application. Washington. In Washington, DACA students can qualify for in-state tuition after living in the state for just one year.

To find out if your state offers in-state tuition rates to DACA students, visit your state education agency’s website.

State Grants and Scholarships

Unlike student loans, grants and scholarships don’t require repayment, so they can drastically reduce your education expenses. In some states, there are grants and scholarships available to DACA students. For example, DACA students in California can qualify for several grants and scholarships, including the California Cal Grant, Chafee Grant and the Middle-Class Scholarship. To qualify, students must complete the California Dream Act application.

You can use a nonprofit resource like the Higher Ed Immigration Portal to find out what state-based financial aid is available in your area.

Institutional Aid

Colleges and universities often operate their own scholarship and grant programs, and they may issue them to DACA students. A few examples include:

University of Washington. At the University of Washington, the Purple and Gold Scholarship is available to out-of-state Washington state students, including DACA students.

At the University of Washington, the Purple and Gold Scholarship is available to out-of-state Washington state students, including DACA students. Princeton University. Princeton will meet 100% of the demonstrated financial need for DACA students. Princeton doesn’t require students to submit the FAFSA, but they must complete a separate Princeton financial aid application.

Contact your college’s financial aid office to learn about available programs.

Private Scholarships and Grants

There are thousands of scholarships and grants that are issued by nonprofit organizations and private companies. Some of them are specifically designed to help DACA students pay for college, such as:

TheDream US. TheDream US Opportunity Scholarship provides up to $80,000 to cover tuition, housing and other fees for DACA students pursuing bachelor’s degrees.

TheDream US Opportunity Scholarship provides up to $80,000 to cover tuition, housing and other fees for DACA students pursuing bachelor’s degrees. Golden Doors Scholars. The Golden Door scholarship gives DACA students with money for tuition and room and board for up to four years.

The Golden Door scholarship gives DACA students with money for tuition and room and board for up to four years. Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. The Cooke College Scholarship Program awards DACA undergraduate students up to $55,000 per year to pay for their education.

Private Student Loans

Although federal student loans aren’t an option, DACA students may be eligible for a private student loan. Here are a few lenders that offer loans to DACA students:

Ascent Funding. Ascent is one of the few lenders that offer DACA student loans without requiring a co-signer. You can borrow up to 100% of the total cost of attendance, and loans are available for undergraduate and graduate programs.

Ascent is one of the few lenders that offer DACA student loans without requiring a co-signer. You can borrow up to 100% of the total cost of attendance, and loans are available for undergraduate and graduate programs. Citizens Bank. Undergraduate international and DACA students can qualify for up to $150,000 in student loans through Citizens Bank with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer.

Undergraduate international and DACA students can qualify for up to $150,000 in student loans through Citizens Bank with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. Earnest. Earnest offers loans for DACA students with an eligible co-signer. Earnest has nine-month grace periods and multiple in-school repayment options.

Earnest offers loans for DACA students with an eligible co-signer. Earnest has nine-month grace periods and multiple in-school repayment options. MPOWER Financing. A DACA student loan from MPOWER doesn’t require a co-signer or collateral. Students can borrow up to $100,000 to pay for their education and it can take a minimum of 30 seconds to qualify.

A DACA student loan from MPOWER doesn’t require a co-signer or collateral. Students can borrow up to $100,000 to pay for their education and it can take a minimum of 30 seconds to qualify. SoFi. With SoFi, DACA students can qualify for private student loans if they have valid documentation that shows their immigration status is current. The minimum loan amount is $5,000.

How To Complete the FAFSA as a DACA Student

To fill out the FAFSA as a DACA student, follow these steps:

Review your eligibility. You must have a valid SSN. If you have an SSN, you can fill out the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov. Indicate your citizenship status. As a DACA student, check the box that says “No, I am not a citizen or eligible noncitizen.” Enter your parents’ information. Your parents’ citizenship status doesn’t affect your aid eligibility, and completing the FAFSA doesn’t impact their status. If your parents don’t have SSNs, enter 000-00-0000 in the relevant fields.

Once you finish filling out the form, you can submit it online.

If you cannot complete the FAFSA, reach out to the college’s financial aid office and ask if they have an alternative financial aid application for students who aren’t eligible for federal aid.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.