Can CWT's Infrastructure Investments Drive Long-Term Earnings Growth?

California Water Service Group CWT is benefiting from strategic investments that support the upgrade and replacement of aging infrastructure. These investments focus on improving system reliability, enhancing water quality and boosting operational efficiency, thereby strengthening service delivery.



The company plans to invest $627 million in 2026 and $667 million in 2027, respectively, to support rate base expansion and sustainable long-term earnings growth. These investments strengthen infrastructure, support PFAS treatment, improve efficiency, enhance water system reliability and address quality requirements.



Recently, CWT’s subsidiary, Cal Water, received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to invest $1.45 billion through 2027 in water quality, system reliability, power-outage resilience, cybersecurity and long-term water supply projects. The decision allows the company to increase annual revenues by $90.5 million in 2026, $43.2 million in 2027 and $48.9 million in 2028.



CWT expects infrastructure and other capital investments to support a more than 11.1% compound annual rate base growth, with the rate base projected to exceed $3.2 billion by 2027.



The company’s planned acquisition of water and wastewater systems could expand its customer base and create additional infrastructure investment opportunities. Overall, continued capital spending, regulatory support and rate-base growth could provide a strong foundation for sustainable earnings growth, although regulatory approvals, financing costs and execution risks remain important considerations.

Aging Water Utility Infrastructure Calls for Upgrades

As per the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, nearly $1.25 trillion will be needed over the next 20 years for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements. Aging water infrastructure creates investment opportunities as utilities replace old pipelines, upgrade treatment facilities and improve system reliability



American Water Works AWK continues to invest in upgrading, expanding and maintaining its water and wastewater infrastructure. The company plans to spend $3.7 billion in 2026 and $19-$20 billion from 2026 through 2030 to support system reliability and long-term growth.



American States Water AWR plans to invest $185-$225 million in 2026 to strengthen and improve infrastructure, support rate base growth and create long-term financial opportunities.

The Zacks Rundown on CWT

CWT’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.07% and 7.03%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt to Capital

CWT's debt-to-capital ratio currently stands at 50.29%, lower than the Zacks Utility- Water Supply industry’s 54.63%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CWT’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 13.6% compared with the industry’s 8.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CWT’s Zacks Rank

CWT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.