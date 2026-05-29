Can CRUS' Audio Converter Launch Diversify Revenue Streams & Boost Sales?

The professional and prosumer audio industry is evolving rapidly. Against this backdrop, Cirrus Logic CRUS has recently introduced a new portfolio of nine audio converters, including analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and CODECs, designed to deliver premium audio quality while maintaining an optimized price-to-performance ratio. The initiative aims to expand CRUS’ audio converter portfolio and reinforces its commitment to serving the growing professional and prosumer audio market, estimated to be worth approximately $9 billion globally.

A key aspect of the new converter family is the inclusion of enhanced analog capabilities and hybrid gain control technology. Hybrid gain control was previously available in Cirrus' flagship audio converters and has now been extended to this new family of products. The new lineup adds hybrid DAC gain control and a new voltage output driver architecture, giving designers more flexibility to optimize performance across wider audio applications.

Premium flagship products often feature top-tier components, while mid-range and entry-level products must balance performance with affordability. Cirrus Logic's expanded converter portfolio addresses this by enabling scalable product development. Manufacturers can now use similar architectural approaches across different product lines while choosing converters that meet specific performance and budget needs. This scalability offers several benefits: faster product development cycles, reduced engineering complexity, a consistent user experience across product tiers and improved cost efficiency. As a result, companies can deliver advanced audio features to a broader audience without sacrificing profitability.

While unlikely to drive an immediate revenue surge, the new products strengthen long-term growth by expanding CRUS’ presence in professional audio, content creation and commercial sound systems. The launch broadens its customer base, boosts cross-selling opportunities and supports revenue diversification beyond smartphones.

Competitive Pressure Crowding CRUS’ Pipeline Activities

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM continues to pivot from a handset-centric model toward a broader connected processor portfolio. It is expanding its Oryon CPU and AI capabilities beyond smartphones into PCs, servers and custom silicon. Its 2026 Snapdragon X2 PC platforms are already in production, featuring AI performance of up to 85 TOPS for always-on agentic experiences. QCOM is working with hyperscalers on custom AI chips, creating new revenue streams beyond handsets. Meanwhile, the $2.3 billion Alphawave Semi acquisition strengthens Qualcomm’s high-speed connectivity and custom silicon capabilities, supporting its expansion into AI data centers. OEM caution, intense competition and high investment spending pressure near-term margins, while leverage limits flexibility.

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI continues to invest in a hybrid manufacturing model that combines internal scale with external partners, enhancing responsiveness as demand ramps. ADI is leaning into automation as onshoring of advanced manufacturing and tighter labor dynamics drive demand for digital factories and next-generation robots. Its higher-value sensing, motion control, power and connectivity solutions enable edge intelligence and real-time communication in content-rich robotics. The company continues to frame humanoids as a longer-term upside, with management forecasting roughly a 10x increase in content per humanoid compared with current mobile robots due to higher sensor and actuator requirements.

CRUS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares have gained 77.3% in the past year compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 108%.



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Valuation-wise, CRUS seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of A. Regarding the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, CRUS is trading at 4.2, lower than the Electronic-Semiconductors industry’s multiple of 9.76.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS earnings for fiscal 2026 has been marginally revised up over the past 60 days.



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CRUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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