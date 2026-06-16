Can CrowdStrike's Next-Gen SIEM Sustain Its Strong Growth Momentum?

CrowdStrike's CRWD Next-Gen SIEM business is becoming a major contributor to the company's growth. The solution helps customers collect and analyze security data from endpoints, cloud environments, identities and third-party applications in one place and helps customers replace legacy security tools and move more security operations onto the Falcon platform.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, CrowdStrike's Next-Gen SIEM surpassed $600 million in ending annual recurring revenues (ARR). This makes it one of the company's largest growth businesses outside endpoint security. Further, the company's combined SIEM, Cloud and Identity businesses now generate more than $2 billion in ending ARR, showing that customers are adopting a broader set of CrowdStrike products.

Customer wins also highlight the platform's momentum. During the first quarter, a major fuel retailer selected CrowdStrike to replace a legacy SIEM platform with a next-generation endpoint detection and response solution and software from a network security vendor. This 8-figure new logo win demonstrates how CrowdStrike is using Next-Gen SIEM to consolidate multiple security products onto a single platform.

Artificial intelligence is also supporting adoption. CrowdStrike has integrated Charlotte AI into its SIEM offering to automate alert triage, investigations and threat analysis. The company believes these capabilities can help security teams handle growing volumes of security data while reducing manual effort.

CrowdStrike is also benefiting from a cost advantage. Management noted that customers are ingesting more data into its SIEM platform because they are no longer constrained by the pricing models of legacy vendors. As organizations generate more security data and modernize their security operations centers, Next-Gen SIEM could remain an important growth driver for CrowdStrike.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 23.5% and 21.6%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its Next-Gen Security ARR, which increased 60% year over year. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, SASE and software firewalls.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted first-quarter fiscal 2027 year-over-year growth of 23% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have jumped 47.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 41.8%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 27.49, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 15.56. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that CRWD stock is overvalued.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 32.2% and 26.7%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have both been revised upward by 8 cents and 9 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.