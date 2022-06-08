Can CrowdStrike (CRWD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this cloud-based security company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For CrowdStrike, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.29 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +163.64%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike has increased 31.18% over the last 30 days, as eight estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.24 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +85.07%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, 10 estimates have moved up for CrowdStrike versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 31.25% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on CrowdStrike because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 16.3% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

