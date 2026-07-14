Can Cross-Border Trade Become MercadoLibre's Next Growth Pillar?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is aggressively scaling its cross-border trade as a potential long-term growth driver. The company recorded impressive 68% year-over-year, foreign-exchange-neutral gross merchandise volume growth for the segment in the first quarter of 2026. This momentum indicates that international commerce is becoming a crucial operational layer alongside the core local marketplace.



The company believes it holds a unique position by connecting merchants in China and the United States with buyers across Latin America. Chinese suppliers, in particular, offer competitive prices, rapid product innovation and broad merchandise selection, helping MercadoLibre address growing consumer demand for affordability and assortment.



The business underwent meaningful changes during 2025. MercadoLibre simplified access to free shipping, introduced multi-seller shopping carts, expanded seller incentives and increased its presence in China, including opening its first fulfillment center there. These initiatives were designed to remove friction from the international drop-shipping model while improving execution and merchant relationships.



Growth is no longer concentrated in Mexico alone. Argentina and the Andean countries are contributing more meaningfully to cross-border trade growth, while markets such as Colombia and Peru benefit from broader product assortment where local seller networks are less developed.



MercadoLibre believes this model can become profitable as scale improves. By expanding product availability, improving delivery capabilities and strengthening merchant participation, cross-border trade is evolving into an increasingly important component of the company's marketplace strategy rather than simply an incremental international offering.

What the Latest Metrics Say About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, which competes with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Sea Limited SE, has seen its shares tumble 11.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 3.4% decline. While shares of Amazon have jumped 3.8%, those of Sea Limited have fallen 10.8% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, MercadoLibre's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 36.43, higher than the industry’s ratio of 21.94. The stock is also trading above its 12-month median level of 34.46.



MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to Amazon (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 25.97) and Sea Limited (22.29).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 39.7% and 4%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% rise in sales and 47% growth in earnings.





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MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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