Can CRH's Utah Acquisition Strengthen Long-Term Aggregates Growth?

CRH plc CRH has expanded its Americas Materials business by acquiring Pisgah Stone Products LLC, a Northern Utah producer of high-quality limestone aggregates. The acquisition adds aggregate reserves and strengthens the company's presence in a region supported by population growth, economic expansion and infrastructure investment.

CRH's Acquisition Strengthens Its Americas Materials Business

Pisgah supplies hard-rock limestone used in asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other construction applications. The business complements CRH's existing Utah operations and integrated materials network while improving access to a key raw material. The addition of long-life aggregate reserves also supports the company's strategy of securing supply in high-growth markets.



Northern Utah's favorable construction backdrop makes the acquisition strategically important. Rising infrastructure activity and a growing economy are expected to support long-term demand for aggregates, giving CRH an opportunity to expand its customer reach across commercial and public-sector projects.



The deal also brings an established local business with a long operating history and a diversified customer base of business and government entities. By strengthening its reserve position and regional footprint, CRH is better placed to support future construction demand while reinforcing the long-term growth prospects of its Americas Materials business.

CRH Builds on Its Acquisition Strategy

CRH has been expanding its business through disciplined acquisitions that strengthen the connected growth platforms. In the first half of 2026, the company invested $1.4 billion in 17 value-accretive acquisitions across its aggregates, cementitious, roads and water businesses, while also divesting noncore assets. Management highlighted that this strategy is focused on building a higher-growth, aggregates-led portfolio and reinforcing CRH's leadership in attractive infrastructure markets.



The strategy has been supported by strong operating performance. During the second quarter of 2026, Americas Materials Solutions reported a 10% increase in revenues and a 12% rise in adjusted EBITDA, driven by positive pricing, healthy demand and contributions from acquisitions. The company also noted positive bidding activity and backlog trends, supported by infrastructure spending and reindustrialization projects across its key markets.

CRH's Price Performance

CRH’s shares have lost 20.8% year to date (“YTD”), underperforming its industry, broader Construction sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite, as shown below.

CRH Price Performance (YTD)



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From a valuation standpoint, CRH trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 15.45, below the industry’s average, as shown below.

CRH Valuation (P/E F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRH’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 5.9% and 13.2%, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CRH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Argan, Inc. AGX and Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX.



Sterling presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. The stock has surged 76.8% YTD. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 earnings indicates an increase of 74.7% year over year.



Argan currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.5%, on average.



AGX stock has gained 97.1% YTD. The consensus estimate for AGX’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS implies an increase of 42.5% and 29.4%, respectively, from a year ago.



Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average.



FIX stock has surged 90.3% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX’s 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 36.6% and 57.5%, respectively, from a year ago.

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CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.