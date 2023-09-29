Can Costco Stock Hit $600 by the End of 2023?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has been a fantastic investment, as the stock has climbed 61% in the last three years (as of Sept. 26), a gain that exceeds the performance of the Nasdaq Composite Index. However, it has lagged the broader index in 2023.

Investors are probably hoping for a strong finish to this year, possibly setting their sights on the next key level of $600 per share. This price implies an 8% gain from where we are today, which is certainly possible.

Let's take a look at potential catalysts that could drive this retail stock to new heights. It's also best not to forget about lingering headwinds that add some uncertainty for shareholders.

Costco is facing a slowdown

In the latest fiscal year (2023 ended Sept. 3), Costco's same-store sales were up just 3.3% in the U.S., where the vast majority of the company's warehouses are located. This was a much slower rate of growth than in the previous two years. While groceries remain a strong shopping category, management pointed to weaker demand for bigger-ticket items, like furniture and electronics.

The company beat Wall Street estimates, so maybe this can help drive the stock higher. A better-than-expected fiscal 2024 first-quarter financial update, which Costco will announce sometime in December, could give the stock a boost.

Nonetheless, it's easy to accept the fact that this is a superb business. The customer base keeps expanding, as evidenced by the 71 million membership households out there, a figure that was up roughly 8% year over year. Selling high-quality merchandise at low prices will always be in demand.

Most investors know about Costco's attractive qualities. That's why its stock has been such a huge winner. Even so, there are still some developments that could provide upside to the equation.

The leadership team could announce another special dividend. In December 2020, shareholders received $10 as a one-time payout. Additionally, Costco could decide to implement price hikes for its memberships, a move that could expand operating income.

The macro environment matters

Warren Buffett, who many consider to be the greatest investor ever, doesn't spend too much time thinking about the macro situation when he's managing Berkshire Hathaway's gargantuan public equities portfolio. He believes that things like interest rates and unemployment are all unknowable. The thinking is that great businesses should be able to handle whatever the economy throws at them.

This is the right approach, in my opinion. However, in the short term, which is what we're focused on right now, the uncertain economic climate is exactly what can prevent Costco from reaching $600 per share by year-end.

If the Federal Reserve decides to hike rates at one of its final two meetings in 2023, financial markets could react negatively. Moreover, if a severe recession -- or even a mild one, for that matter -- finally becomes a reality like many experts have been talking about for a while now, it would add heightened pessimism to the mix, especially for a consumer-focused retail stock like Costco.

Making matters even worse is Costco's sky-high valuation. Shares currently trade at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 41. For a mature enterprise like this, that's a steep price to pay. The valuation is 24% more expensive than its average over the past decade.

An above-average P/E ratio increases downside risk, in my opinion. If Costco reports less-than-stellar financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter, it could seriously pressure the stock as the year closes.

This is a wonderful business, so I won't be surprised if it overcomes these potential headwinds and ends 2023 above $600 per share. However, the stock could also finish the year below its current level. Investors should accept that both outcomes are fully on the table.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 25, 2023

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.