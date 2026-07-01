Can Costco Outgrow Retail Headwinds on Balance Sheet Strength?

Costco Wholesale Corporation's COST balance sheet remains a key competitive advantage as retailers navigate inflation, tariff uncertainty and cautious consumer spending. The company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with $18,946 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $14,161 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Combined with $1,050 million in short-term investments, Costco held nearly $20 billion in liquid assets, providing ample financial flexibility to navigate short-term disruptions while continuing to invest in long-term growth.



The company's conservative capital structure further reinforces that strength. Current assets totaled $45,177 million, comfortably exceeding current liabilities of $42,125 million, while long-term debt remained modest at $5,670 million. Shareholders' equity increased to $33,509 million, reflecting continued earnings growth and a solid financial foundation. Management emphasized that maintaining financial flexibility allows Costco to prioritize investments in warehouse expansion, remodels, supply-chain infrastructure and digital capabilities without stretching its balance sheet.



Cash generation continues to support these investments. During the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2026, operating cash flow climbed to $11,133 million, comfortably funding $4,228 million of capital expenditures. Costco continues to expect approximately $6.5 billion in fiscal 2026 capital spending as it accelerates new warehouse openings, expands depot capacity, remodels existing warehouses and enhances the member digital experience.



Another important source of financial resilience is Costco's membership model. Membership fee income increased 10.7% year over year to $1,373 million, supported by 82.9 million paid memberships, 41.2 million executive memberships and a worldwide renewal rate of 89.7%. This recurring, high-quality revenue stream provides predictable cash flows that strengthen Costco's ability to invest through economic cycles.



Backed by substantial liquidity, disciplined leverage and durable membership economics, Costco remains well equipped to withstand retail headwinds while continuing to fund its long-term expansion strategy.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Costco

Costco, which competes with Dollar General Corporation DG and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares drop 7.8% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.4% decline. While shares of Dollar General have fallen 3.8%, those of Target have jumped 8.5% in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 42.31, higher than the industry’s ratio of 30.41. However, the stock is trading below its 12-month median level of 46.37, indicating some moderation in valuation despite sustained investor confidence in the stock.



Costco is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.23) and Dollar General (15.12).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.9% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for both the current and next fiscal year has increased by 1 cent to $20.38 and $22.46, respectively, over the past 30 days.





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Costco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.