Can Cost & Simplicity Program Keep Expanding Central Garden's Margins?

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT noted that its Cost and Simplicity program has fundamentally strengthened the business. The company believes that these efforts have improved operational efficiency, enhanced organizational resilience and created a better-run business. Management also emphasized that this focus on cost discipline and simplification is now embedded in the company’s operating model and continues to shape the way it manages and executes its business.

The company expanded second-quarter fiscal 2026 gross margin by 30 basis points to 33.1%, while operating margin improved to 12.6% from 11.2% in the prior-year period. Higher sales leverage, prudent cost management and ongoing organizational simplification supported margin expansion while allowing continued investment in key growth initiatives. Management highlighted multiple initiatives to simplify the business while enhancing execution and operational efficiency. As part of these efforts, the company relocated its DoMyOwn business to its Covington fulfillment center to improve delivery speed, reduce costs and increase network flexibility.

Additionally, in the lastearnings calltranscript the company noted that it is consolidating Top Dog Best Bully Sticks manufacturing into its dog and cat platform in New Jersey to leverage scale and manufacturing capabilities better. The company also entered into a joint venture with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies while retaining a 20% ownership stake. Management believes that the partnership will strengthen and enhance the agility of its nationwide distribution network, simplify operations and allow the company to focus more directly on expanding its Central branded portfolio.

The company believes that the streamlined structure supports better execution, stronger productivity and improved cost control while creating room to continue investing behind brands and innovation. Management also reaffirmed fiscal 2026 earnings guidance, noting that ongoing margin discipline and portfolio optimization remain central to its operating strategy despite inflation, tariffs and a promotional retail environment. Management expects adjusted earnings to be $2.70 per share or better.

The Zacks Rundown for CENT

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 29.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CENT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, lower than the industry’s average of 14.76.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENT’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.9% and 7.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.8%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 93.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.



Colruyt Group N.V. CUYTY together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUYTY's current financial-year sales and earnings indicates 7.4% and 2.5% growth, respectively, from the last year.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Latin America and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. PAHC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAHC's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 14.8% and 47.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. PAHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average.

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Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.