Can Corning's Enhanced Healthcare Portfolio Boost Its Shares?

Corning Incorporated GLW contributes to the health sector by supplying advanced materials and life sciences products that support modern healthcare. It enables medical research and pharmaceutical development through high-quality laboratory equipment and specialized glass solutions.



Corning’s healthcare and life sciences offerings include a wide range of products, such as laboratory tools, cell culture solutions and bioprocessing equipment. These products are widely used in research labs to support work in areas like cancer research, stem cell studies and vaccine development. It produces plastic and glass labware, liquid-handling tools, microplates and permeable supports that help ensure accurate and reliable results.



Corning uses its expertise to produce glass tubing and vials that safely store and transport biologics and injectable drugs. Its high-quality glass improves drug safety and makes manufacturing more efficient. The company also develops tools to accelerate research, including cell culture surfaces and bioprocess solutions for large-scale production of biologics and vaccines. It has worked with leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Merck & Co. to develop advanced glass solutions that improve the safety and reliability of medicines.



Per a report from Grand View Research, the global healthcare market is expected to reach nearly $198.79 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.85%. With innovation and partnership, Corning is well-positioned to benefit from this growth by expanding its role in supporting advanced research, drug development and healthcare solutions.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Healthcare Market?

Corning faces competition from Amphenol Corporation APH and TE Connectivity plc TEL. Amphenol is expanding its presence in the healthcare market by providing advanced connectors and interconnect solutions used in medical devices like patient monitoring systems and surgical equipment. The company is focusing on innovation and acquisitions to increase its role in healthcare and medical devices. Amphenol has acquired LifeSync to strengthen its healthcare business.



TE Connectivity is strengthening its healthcare business by improving medical device design and prototyping to help companies develop products faster. It is also creating smaller and more precise sensors and connectivity solutions for devices like catheters and surgical tools. The company has partnered with institutions like the University of Galway to support research and innovation in healthcare technology.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Corning have rallied 273.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 381.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 44.73 forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry tally of 50.34.



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Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 have increased 1% to $3.10, while the same for 2027 have increased 3.3% to $3.79 over the past 60 days.



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Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.