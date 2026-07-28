Can Consumer Services Cushion Western Union's Q2 Revenue Drop?

The Western Union Company WU is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at 43 cents per share on revenues of $1.01 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year jump of 2.4%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.

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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Union’s revenues is pegged at $4.18 billion, implying a rise of 3.2% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.74, implying a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%.

Western Union beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being negative 7%. This is depicted in the figure below.

The Western Union Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Western Union Company price-eps-surprise | The Western Union Company Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Western Union

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

WU has an Earnings ESP of -6.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping WU’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for Consumer Money Transfer revenues indicate 3.7% and 4.6% year-over-year decreases, respectively. The consensus mark for C2C transactions indicates a 1.2% year-over-year increase, while we expect a 1% rise.

Geographically, revenues are expected to decline year over year in North America, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and Asia Pacific. This is likely to have led to lower revenues. Furthermore, the consensus mark for operating income from the Consumer Money Transfer segment signals a 13.2% year-over-year decline, whereas our model predicts a 12.4% fall.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consumer Services revenues indicates 9.7% year-over-year growth, while our model estimate predicts a 10.3% increase. The consensus mark for operating income from the segment predicts a 29.2% year-over-year surge, while our model indicates a 29.7% jump.

Moreover, our model estimate for total operating expenses indicates a 1.1% year-over-year decrease due to lower cost of services and SG&A costs. These are likely to have led to bottom-line growth.

How Are Peers Doing This Quarter?

Companies in the broader Finance space, like Synchrony Financial SYF and American Express Company AXP, have already reported their results for the June quarter, and Mastercard Incorporated MA is yet to report.

Synchrony Financial reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.59, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.5%, and the bottom line increased 3.6% year over year. The quarterly results were driven by record purchase volume, accelerated growth in ending loan receivables despite elevated payment behavior, continued credit strength and an expansion in net interest margin. However, SYF’s higher operating expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses partly offset these positives.

American Express reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $4.53, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line advanced 11% year over year. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income and improved card fee growth. However, the upside was partly offset by AXP’s elevated operating expenses.

Mastercard is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $4.77 per shareon revenues of $9.06 billion. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 14.9% from the year-ago reported number, while the same for revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 11.4%.

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The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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