Can Concho Resources (CXO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Concho Resources (CXO) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this independent oil and gas company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Concho Resources, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.55 per share for the current quarter represents a change of -20.29% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Concho Resources has increased 35.64% because two estimates have moved higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.40 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -21.31%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Concho Resources, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to one negative revision. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 32.62%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Concho Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Concho Resources shares have added 11.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

