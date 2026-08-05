Can Conagra's Fiscal 2027 Pricing Plan Ease Margin Pressure Ahead?

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is entering fiscal 2027 with a plan to raise prices while input costs remain elevated. The strategy is designed to protect profitability after inflation and volume-focused investments compressed margins.



The key test is whether pricing can stabilize earnings without driving a sharper decline in unit demand, especially in frozen foods where management expects unusually high elasticity.



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Conagra Enters Fiscal 2027 With Lower Targets

Conagra expects fiscal 2027 organic net sales to decline 1%-3%. Adjusted operating margin is projected at 10%-10.5%, while adjusted earnings are forecast at $1.40-$1.50 per share.



Those targets mark a reset from fiscal 2026, when adjusted operating margin was 11.3% and adjusted earnings were $1.72 per share. The outlook shows that pricing and productivity are unlikely to fully offset inflation, investment spending and weaker volumes in the near term.

Conagra Brands Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Conagra Brands price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Conagra Brands Quote

CAG’s Pricing Push Raises Elasticity Risk

Management is shifting toward profitable growth after concluding that its earlier emphasis on volume came at too high a cost to margins. Strategic, inflation-justified pricing will focus heavily on frozen products, where profitability has faced the most pressure.



The trade-off is demand. Conagra expects volumes to fall at a mid-single-digit rate and has assumed larger-than-historical elasticities in frozen. Higher prices may support price/mix, but they could also reduce household purchases and weaken retailer movement before brand investments gain traction.

Inflation Keeps Conagra’s Margins Under Strain

Fourth-quarter inflation, including core inflation and gross tariffs, was about 6.5%. Beef, edible oils, crude oil and logistics remained key cost pressures, while lower internal production volumes created unfavorable operating leverage.



Fiscal 2027 guidance assumes inflation, including the tariff wrap, of roughly 5%-6%. Conagra also expects about $40 million of expense tied to prior tariff mitigation. Oil, logistics and tariff pressure should be heavier in the first quarter, when adjusted operating margin is expected in the high single digits.



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CAG’s Dividend Cut Supports Cash Preservation

Conagra reduced its annualized dividend 50% to 70 cents per share. The move is expected to generate about $335 million of additional discretionary cash each year for debt reduction, brand support and supply-chain modernization.



Cash preservation matters because capital expenditures are projected to rise to about $550 million from $423 million in fiscal 2026. Net leverage ended fiscal 2026 at 3.83 times and is expected near four times in fiscal 2027, limiting flexibility despite the lower payout.

Conagra’s Better Categories Could Cushion the Reset

Frozen consumption volume increased 3% in the fourth quarter, while snacks dollar consumption rose 1.9%. Volume-share gains in frozen meals, frozen vegetables and meat snacks indicate that parts of the portfolio can still respond to innovation and merchandising support.



Conagra plans to raise advertising and promotion spending 14%, with frozen meals and meat snacks among the priorities. General Mills, Inc. GIS is likewise investing to improve brand relevance and organic growth, while The Kraft Heinz Company KHC continues to reshape operations around growth priorities. That industry backdrop raises the execution bar for Conagra.

CAG’s Weak Rank Offsets Solid Style Scores

Pricing may ease some margin pressure, but the fiscal 2027 reset leaves limited room for execution errors. Volume sensitivity, persistent inflation and elevated leverage support a cautious view until profitability begins to stabilize.



CAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), reflecting unfavorable near-term earnings estimate revisions. Its Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B provide some support, but the Momentum Score of C and the weak rank remain more important for near-term timing. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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