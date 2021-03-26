Can Community Health (CYH) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United Statesthat could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on CYHearnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Valecould be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for CYH

In the past 60 days, two estimates have gone higher for Community Health while one has gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from a loss of 30 cents per share 60 days ago, to a loss of 9 cents per share today, a move of 70%.

Current Year Estimates for CYH

Meanwhile, Community Health’scurrent year figures are also looking quite promising, with five estimates moving higher in the past two months, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, moving from a loss of 95 cents per share 60 days ago to earnings of 19 cents per share today, a move of 120%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 31% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

