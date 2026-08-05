Can Comfort Systems Keep Delivering Industry-Leading Margins?

Comfort Systems USA FIX has consistently distinguished itself through superior execution, and its second-quarter 2026 results suggest that margin expansion remains a core competitive advantage rather than a temporary phenomenon. Gross margin improved 240 basis points year over year to 25.9%, while operating margin expanded to 17.1% from 13.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also increased to 18.4%, reflecting a combination of disciplined project selection, pricing strength and operational excellence.



The company's execution has been broad-based. Mechanical segment gross margin rose to 25.6% from 22.9% a year ago, while Electrical segment margin improved to 26.4% from 25.3%. Management noted that excluding unusual gains recognized in the first quarter, second-quarter gross margin actually improved sequentially from 25.2% to 25.9%, highlighting that underlying profitability continues to strengthen. It also expects gross margins to remain within the strong range achieved in recent quarters.



Several structural factors support this outlook. Demand remains exceptionally strong in technology infrastructure and modular construction, where Comfort Systems continues to secure projects with attractive pricing and favorable working conditions. The company ended the quarter with a record $14.1 billion backlog, up 73% year over year, providing excellent revenue visibility and allowing management to remain selective when bidding projects. Meanwhile, SG&A declined as a percentage of revenue to 8.8% despite continued investments in people and innovation, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage.



While labor availability, material inflation and execution risks remain industry-wide challenges, Comfort Systems' pricing discipline, experienced workforce and exposure to mission-critical projects position it well to sustain industry-leading margins over the foreseeable future.

Comfort Systems vs. Its Closest Engineering Rivals

Comfort Systems competes closely with EMCOR Group EME and Quanta Services PWR across mission-critical construction, electrical and mechanical contracting and large-scale infrastructure projects.



EMCOR has consistently demonstrated strong execution and healthy margins, supported by its diversified portfolio spanning industrial, network and facility services. However, EMCOR has relatively broader end-market exposure, while Comfort Systems benefits from a greater concentration in fast-growing data centers, AI infrastructure and modular construction, which currently command attractive pricing and support higher profitability. EMCOR also has a smaller presence in modular manufacturing, an area where Comfort Systems continues to expand aggressively.



Quanta, meanwhile, derives much of its revenues from electric transmission, utility infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Although Quanta benefits from the long-term electrification trend, its project mix generally carries lower margins than Comfort Systems' technology-driven mechanical and electrical construction business. Quanta also has less exposure to factory-built modular solutions that are becoming increasingly important in AI and hyperscale data center development. While both EMCOR and Quanta remain high-quality engineering contractors, Comfort Systems' disciplined bidding, exceptional project execution and favorable customer mix provide a stronger foundation for sustaining industry-leading margins.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 90.3% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

FIX Share Price Performance (YTD)



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FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.83, as the trend lines suggest below.

FIX Valuation (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $45.48 and $57.27 per share, respectively, as shown below. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 57.5% and 25.9%, respectively.





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Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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