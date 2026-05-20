Can Comfort Systems' $12.45B Backlog Sustain Its Growth Momentum?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX entered 2026 with extraordinary momentum, but investors are now asking whether its record-breaking backlog can continue fueling its rapid expansion. After posting another stellar quarter, the mechanical and electrical contracting leader ended the first quarter of 2026 with backlog reaching an all-time high of $12.45 billion, up 80.8% year over year from $6.89 billion.



The surge reflects persistent demand across advanced technology and industrial markets, especially data center construction. Management noted that technology-related work represented more than half of quarterly revenues, while industrial projects accounted for roughly 75% of overall business activity. The company also reported exceptionally strong bookings during the first quarter of 2026, suggesting demand remains robust despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Importantly, Comfort Systems continues to convert backlog into profitable growth at an impressive pace. First-quarter revenues jumped 56.8% year over year to $2.87 billion, while EPS was up 121.3% to $10.51. Margin expansion has also become a defining strength, supported by disciplined execution, favorable project mix and growing modular construction capabilities.



Still, sustaining this momentum may not be easy. FIX faces tougher year-over-year comparisons in the second half of 2026, while labor availability, project timing and customer spending patterns remain key variables. In addition, an elevated backlog does not always guarantee flawless revenue conversion in large-scale construction markets.



Even so, Comfort Systems appears well-positioned. With strong pipelines, expanding modular capacity and durable demand from hyperscale technology customers, the company’s massive backlog could remain a powerful driver of growth and profitability for several quarters ahead.

Comfort Systems, AAON & Carrier Global: Backlog Wars Heat Up

Comfort Systems, alongside its close peers, AAON, Inc. AAON and Carrier Global Corporation CARR, is benefiting from strong HVAC and data center infrastructure demand, though each company is leveraging different growth drivers.



AAON capitalizes on the demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems and customized cooling solutions increasingly required in mission-critical facilities such as data centers. Its focus on high-performance equipment and healthy order trends supports steady backlog growth and pricing power.



On the other hand, Carrier Global offers the broadest global platform among the three, benefiting from commercial HVAC demand, aftermarket services and energy-efficiency upgrades. While its backlog profile is less construction-driven than Comfort Systems', Carrier Global gains from recurring service revenues and long-term sustainability trends, providing more balanced exposure across economic cycles.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 95.6% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.8, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $42.74 and $50.89 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 48% and 19.1%, respectively.



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Comfort Systems currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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