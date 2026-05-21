Can Cognyte's $5M APAC Security Deal Strengthen its Revenue Pipeline?

Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT recently inked a roughly $5 million upgrade agreement with a long-standing national security agency customer in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The deal upgrades the customer’s investigative analytics platform with AI-driven tools to improve intelligence gathering, speed investigations and enhance threat detection. For Cognyte, it highlights rising demand for AI-powered national security and cybersecurity solutions as governments boost digital intelligence spending.

For national security organizations, speed is of paramount importance. Delayed intelligence can mean missed opportunities to stop cyberattacks, terrorist activity, organized crime, or geopolitical threats. Cognyte’s upgraded platform appears designed to address exactly these operational priorities. By enhancing AI-driven investigative capabilities, the customer can improve intelligence gathering while reducing the complexity of handling fragmented datasets and evolving threat landscapes. While the $5 million deal may seem modest, it reinforces Cognyte’s long-term relationship with a key national security customer. Such agencies typically rely on trusted vendors for customized, mission-critical systems, generating steady, recurring revenue through future upgrades, expansions and maintenance contracts.

Over the past year, Cognyte executed on its three key growth pillars: expanding its installed base, winning new customers and strengthening its North American presence. Existing clients continued to broaden deployments, upgrade capabilities and adopt new use cases, such as border intelligence, driving strong repeat business and recurring revenue opportunities. The company also added 61 new customers, expanded within military and NATO intelligence agencies, and advanced its “land-and-expand” strategy through proven operational performance. In North America, Cognyte strengthened its federal sales leadership and partnered with Carahsoft to expand access across federal, state and local government procurement channels.

If Cognyte continues expanding AI deployments with existing customers while growing internationally, it could build a stronger and more scalable long-term revenue growth.

CGNT’s Competitive Positioning in Investigative Analytics

Palantir’s PLTR AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency. Its work in high-profile initiatives, such as the Department of Defense’s Open DAGIR project, highlights its ability to modernize military operations through AI-driven solutions where data interoperability and real-time decision-making capabilities are imperative. These capabilities solidify Palantir’s position as a key player in the defense sector. Management raised its full-year outlook significantly, reflecting strong demand trends. For 2026, revenue guidance was raised to between $7.65 billion and $7.66 billion, marking a notable increase from prior projections.

L3Harris Technologies LHX boasts a strong presence in the U.S. defense industry. Solid budget funding provisions offered by the U.S. government should bolster its revenue generation prospects. Positive synergies from acquisitions have been bolstering its growth. It holds a strong foothold in the international defense market. L3Harris continues to witness strong demand for its defensive solutions from APAC and South America, as well as the NATO allies of the United States. In May, L3Harris was chosen to develop critical components of the secure digital infrastructure supporting the U.S. Air Force’s command-and-control network. The company will enhance data integration and networking capabilities within the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System.

CGNT Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Cognyte have lost 2.2% in the past month compared with the Internet-Software industry’s decline of 5.9%.



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Valuation-wise, CGNT seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. Regarding the price/book ratio, CGNT is trading at 3.18, lower than the industry’s multiple of 4.19.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGNT’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been significantly revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CGNT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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